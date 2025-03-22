Mark Boucher, MI coach during Hardik Pandya's nightmare return in 2024, narrates brutal ordeal: 'It was really tough...'

Hardik Pandya has endured plenty of turbulence in his IPL career, but former Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher believes the all-rounder has emerged from the storm tougher than ever. With the 2025 IPL season around the corner, Pandya is set to make a fresh start after a rough last season that tested his resilience in every way. Mumbai Indians former coach Mark Boucher (R) and captain Hardik Pandya during IPL 2024(PTI)

It was a forgettable campaign for Mumbai Indians in 2024, with Hardik succeeding Rohit Sharma as captain – a move that enraged MI fans. Every time the all-rounder took the field at the Wankhede, he was greeted with loud boos, a hostile reception that added to the pressure of leading one of the most successful IPL franchises.

The results did not help either, as Mumbai finished rock-bottom on the points table.

But things have changed since then. Hardik played a key role in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy campaigns, reminding everyone why he remains one of the most valuable all-rounders in the game.

The former Mumbai Indians coach, who was at the helm last season, is convinced that the hardships of the past year have only strengthened Hardik’s character.

“It was really tough for him last season. He was being booed by the crowd every time he took the field, he deserves better, he deserves 100 per cent respect,” said Boucher, speaking as a JioStar expert.

“A cricketer never wants such a thing to happen with him. But he is a tough character.”

Having watched the all-rounder closely, the former South African wicketkeeper is confident that the adversity has only made him stronger.

“He is a battle-hardened cricketer. He has been through tough times, injuries, form, many things but he overcame everything and achieved success. The greats of cricket have to be tough, and he has shown that,” Boucher added. “IPL is better with Hardik on the field, the game of cricket is better with Hardik on the field.”

Harbhajan on Hardik

Pandya also earned praise from former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who lauded his self-belief and fearless approach.

“He (Pandya) is a very confident player, very positive guy. He has tremendous self-belief that he can do anything. That makes him different from others,” Harbhajan said. “It’s really heartening to see (the way) he has progressed after a difficult last year. Things have changed for him. He helped India win two ICC trophies. This year he will be at his best. All the wrong things of the past are gone, it is a fresh year for him.”