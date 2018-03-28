Martin Guptill, Callum Ferguson to play for Worcestershire in England Twenty20 league

English county side Worcestershire announced the signings of New Zealander Martin Guptill and Australia’s Callum Ferguson to bolster their Twenty20 side.

Guptill will be available for the team’s first eight North Group matches before ex-Australia batsman Ferguson takes over for the final six games.

“Martin is a world-class player,” said Worcestershire head coach Kevin Sharp. “With Martin and Travis (Head) and the rest of our batting line-up, it will be quite a scary prospect for some opposition sides to think what might happen.

“It is exciting for us to sign someone of his quality and I’m sure he is someone all the Rapids supporters will look forward to watching.

“Callum is very keen to get back playing representative cricket and get himself back to where he wants to be, and it is another excellent signing for us.”

Guptill will also be available for two county championship fixtures, filling in for Australia batsman Travis Head, while Ferguson could play in the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup depending on Worcestershire’s progress.