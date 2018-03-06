Mashrafe Mortaza achieves rare ‘double hat-trick’ in Dhaka Premier League

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh cricket team’s ODI captain, achieved a rare feat on Tuesday when he scalped a double hat-trick in a Dhaka Premier League match. (India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy 2018 T20 - highlights)

Mortaza, playing for Abahani Limited, picked four wickets in successive balls to claim the double hat-trick against Agrani Bank. The feat also helped Abahani win the close match by 11 runs.

Batting first, Abahani made 290 for six against Agrani. The latter chased well and needed 13 in the last over.

Mortaza, bowling the last over, conceded one run off the first ball. He then picked up Dhiman Ghosh, Abdur Razzak, Shafiul Islam and Fazle Rabbi off the next four balls to set a new record in Bangladesh’s domestic circuit. He became the first player from Bangladesh to take a double hat-trick in a List A match.

Mortaza, who has retired from T20s, is not part of the Bangladesh cricket team that is touring Sri Lanka for the Nidahas Trophy 2018 Tri-nation series, also involving Rohit Sharma-led India.