Mass murder threat during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, ‘largest security in country’s history' promised by USA

Security threats and a chance of a "lone wolf attack" have prompted the Long Island authorities to tighten the security at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium built on the Eisenhower Park in New York for the high-profile India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match on June 9. Although the governor's office did not find any evidence to corroborate the threat and there was "no credible public safety threat at this time", the authorities decided against taking any chances. Pakistan's Babar Azam shakes hands with India's Rohit Sharma(REUTERS)

The USA is hosting a cricket tournament as big as the World Cup for the first time, and the Nassau County Cricket Stadium has been allotted eight matches, including the big-ticket India vs Pakistan clash, which is always one of the biggest crowd-pullers in any cricket event. Considering the sizeable sub-continent population in the USA, a big crowd can be expected for the Group A clash between the Asian giants.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder revealed the threat of a 'lone wolf attack', a mass murder attempt at a public place carried by an individual, during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match.

"Each and every day, Nassau County, as well as other communities and cities and counties and towns throughout the United States, receive all kinds of threats. We take every threat seriously," Blakeman was quoted as saying by CBS News. "To that end, we have taken many, many precautions. As well as making sure that the stadium and the surrounding Eisenhower Park are safe, the parking areas are safe, the watch areas are safe, we also are adding 100 additional police officers to our normal staffing for the rest of the county, just as a precaution."

‘Largest security in US history’ promised during India vs Pakistan World Cup match

When asked about the lone wolf attack tip-off, Police Commissioner Ryder assured "largest security in the country's history" to ensure Nassau County was the "safest place on June 9".

"When you've got a game and a crowd as big as this, everything is credible. We will go through every fine detail when it comes to the security and safety of the residents here in Nassau County. I can guarantee you this is the largest security we've ever had to do in this county's history, and I can also guarantee you the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium," Ryder said.

Kathy Hochul, the governor of the state of New York, said "elevated security" will be taken to ensure "public safety" during the Word Cup matches.

"In preparation for the Cricket World Cup, my Administration has been working for months with federal law enforcement and Nassau County to ensure New Yorkers and visitors are safe. This has included close coordination with the New York State Police Counter Terrorism Unit and New York State Police Troop L, based on Long Island. While there is no credible public safety threat at this time, we continue to monitor the situation closely. I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes. Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience," the office of Kathy Hochul said in a statement released on Wednesday (May 29) morning.

Meanwhile, the ICC said it is coordinating with the authorities. "The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," a spokesperson for the International Cricket Council said.