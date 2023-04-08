Massive blow for CSK as Deepak Chahar injures his hamstring in IPL 2023 match vs MI, leaves field

Juts minutes into their crucial IPL 2023 match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were handed a massive blow as fast bowler Deepak Chahar left the field after the first over owing to an injury to his hamstring. This was Chahar's only third appearance in cricket in since December last year. (MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023) Deepak Chahar

It happened after the fifth ball of the opening over when Chahar showed issues on his left leg. The CSK physio went rushing into the field with some tape. The play was stopped as the physio attended to Chahar's injury concern. Play resumed after a short delay as Chahar geared up for the last ball of the over but he only ambled down to bowl an outswinger which was sent for a boundary by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Chahar then walked off the field with the hamstrong injury.

Chahar has had a long history with injuries. In February 2022 he had suffered a similar and while undergoing rehabilitation he injured his back which turned out to be a stress facture and had ruled him out for six months. He had missed IPL 2022 season for CSK. He returned in late summer for the Zimbabwe ODI series and was later named as a reserve for the T20 World Cup tournament. But was sidelined again with a stiff back. He was back in December for the Bangladesh ODIs, but was taken off the field after bowling just three overs. He then missed the rest of India's home fixtures only to return in IPL.

Chennai have been impacted by injuries before the start of the season as all-rounder Kyle Jamieson and pacer Mukesh Choudhary were both ruled out of the entire tournament. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has incurred an injury and has been rested from the match against Mumbai. There has been no official statement on Stokes' injury yet, although it is likely to peratin to his knee concersn of which he had mentioned a few times to the media. Moeen Ali too is unavailable for the game against Mumbai.

