Massive to have another Test match added to this year's itinerary: Shikha Pandey

While the Indian women's team is set to play a Test match against England in their upcoming tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced that the women's team will also be playing their first-ever day-night Test later this year against Australia. And senior campaigner Shikha Pandey is excited about it.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I got that sunshine in my pocket, Got that good soul in my feet!!' I know I'm a little late to the party, but massive for @BCCIWomen to have another test match added to this year's itinerary. Kudos to everyone who has made this possible. #TestCricketIsTheBest."

Meanwhile, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry feels it will be an evenly fought contest between the two teams at the WACA. Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced that the WACA will host the second-ever women's day-night Test match when Australia takes on India in a multi-format series to kick off the 2021-22 international summer of cricket.

The historic Test match will be the first between the Australian and Indian women's teams in 15 years, and India's first-ever women's day-night Test. Perry admitted that conditions will be in favour of the Australian side but still doesn't want to take the Indian team lightly.

"Playing a Test match there before it's an absolutely wonderful venue for a women's Test," cricket.com.au quoted Perry as saying. "The pitch provides that little bit of extra pace and bounce, the ball carries though really well, there's a little bit of sideways movement," she further said.

"That's certainly in (our) favour... our conditions and the Australian style of cricket but having said that, looking at the Indian team, some of the skills of their players, particularly their batters, it's going to be a really well-contested Test match and a great opportunity for both sides," Perry added.

The series will also be the first time the two sides meet since the record-breaking ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG in 2020.