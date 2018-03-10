Matt Renshaw receives rare five-run penalty for using gloves while fielding

Former Australia cricket team opener Matt Renshaw made headlines for wrong reasons on Friday. While playing for his state team Queensland against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield at the Gabba, Renshaw used wicket-keeping gloves to collect a throw which resulted in a five-run penalty for his team.

Renshaw’s act was in contravention of Rule 27.1 of the Laws of Cricket which states that ‘a wicket-keeper is the only fielder permitted to wear gloves’.

The incident occurred when Queensland stumper Jimmy Peirson dumped his gloves on the turf and began chasing a ball towards square leg. Renshaw, who was fielding at first slip, picked Peirson’s glove and used it to collect the throw from the wicketkeeper.

He returned the glove to Peirson when he returned to his position behind the stumps, but the on-field umpires were quick to spot the 21-year-old’s transgression and slapped his team with a five-run penalty.

“The glove dropped right next to me so I thought it’d be quite funny to put the glove on and try and take a catch with the glove on,” Renshaw was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I didn’t really think of the rule at the time, I just thought it’d be quite funny. But the umpires came together and said it was five penalty runs.

“I know that you’re not supposed to do it, but I thought it was just one of those frowned upon things,” he told the Australian website.

Fortunately, for the young opener, the penalty didn’t hurt his team much as Queensland registered a facile 211-run victory over their opponents.

Renshaw, who has so far played 10 Tests for Australia, was not included in Australia’s squad for the Ashes and the ongoing South Africa tour owing to a loss of form. However, with Cameron Bancroft, who was brought in as his replacement, going through a lean patch, a good show in domestic cricket can open the door of comeback for the youngster in the national side.

