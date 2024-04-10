‘Matter of time before KL Rahul kicks off in IPL 2024’: LSG coach Lance Klusener
For Lucknow Super Giants, the biggest worry is the fitness of its pace bowlers Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, though they have young Yash Thakur and Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq.
Khan didn’t play in the last match against Gujarat Titans at home while Mayank left the ground after bowling one over after picking up a side strain. Thakur stepped up, claiming his first five-wicket haul in IPL.
LSG has limited options now in the pace department. Handing an IPL debut to West Indies bowling sensation Shamar Joseph seems unlikely against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Friday as the team’s four foreign players — Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock and Naveen — have been consistently playing well.
But for now, LSG’s focus is on batting, especially big-hitting, under the guidance of former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener, the assistant coach.
“We have our plans for DC, and we are focusing on our strength instead of targeting rivals. It’s not my department (bowling). My job is to tell the batters how to hit boundaries and sixes,” he said.
On LSG skipper KL Rahul’s batting form in the current season – 126 runs at a strike rate of 128.57 in 4 games -- Klusener said IPL being a long tournament, Rahul hopefully will find his form soon.
“It’s a long competition. It’s documented that many batters couldn’t do much in 15-16 games, but KL is a quality batter. We have such high expectations from a batter like him. KL loves to kick off, it’s just a matter of time before he comes up with some stunning performances.”
He also defended batters Devdutt Padikkal and Ayush Badoni while praising big-hitter Nicholas Pooran – 178 runs @ 178.00, S/R 169.52 – whose efforts have helped LSG establish themselves as great defenders of totals.
“Pooran is somebody who wants to learn about the game. He is a smart cricketer who knows his job well as to how to set a good total for the team to defend. Our conversation is around his batting, especially big-hitting, and I feel that he is a great asset for the team.”
