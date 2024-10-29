Australia's captain in last India tour, Matthew Wade, retires, named coach for Pakistan series immediately

Matthew Wade, Australia's captain during their last tour to India, announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, ending a 13-year career. The attacking left-handed batter, however, would continue to ply his trade in domestic white-ball cricket, BBL and overseas franchise leagues. Wade has also decided to move to coaching and has already landed the role of Australia's wicketkeeping and fielding coach for the T20I series against Pakistan. Suryakumar Yadav and Australia's Matthew Wade(ICC Twitter)

Wade, who was always pushed for a spot in the XI in all formats, finally cemented his place in Australia's T20I side by playing a crucial role in their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE in 2021. Wade's knock against Pakistan (41* off 17 balls) in the semi-final of that edition stamped his authority as a finisher. He was trusted with keeping duties in the next two T20 World Cups in 2022 and 2024. But it was evident that selectors were ready to look beyond him after he was ignored for the UK tour last month

Wade represented Australia in 36 Tests, 97 ODIs and 92 T20Is, scoring 1613, 1867, and 1202 runs respectively.

'Was aware my international career was over after T20 World Cup': Wade

"I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup. My international retirement and coaching has been a constant conversation with George [Bailey] and Andrew [McDonald] over the past six months," Wade said.

"Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited."

"As my international career closes, I want to thank all of my Australian team-mates, staff and coaches," he said. "I enjoyed the ride as challenging as it can be at international level. Without good people around me I would have never got as much out of myself as I did.

"I also thank my family, mum, dad and sisters for the countless hours they put in over the years getting me to games and training.

"Lastly to Julia and the kids. I can't thank them enough for the sacrifices they have made for me to continue to pursue my dreams. No words can explain how grateful I am to them, none of this would have happened without their support."

Wade's replacement and eternal struggle

Wade, who recently earned his Level Three coaching certificate and aspires to be a head coach someday, has backed Josh Inglis to step in as the T20I wicketkeeper. The two will collaborate during the upcoming Pakistan series.

Originally from Tasmania, Wade moved to Victoria as a teenager when he found himself competing with Tim Paine for the top wicketkeeping position. In his adopted state, he secured four Sheffield Shield titles, two of which he won as captain, before returning to Tasmania in 2017.

He made his T20I and ODI debuts during the summer of 2011-12 and received his Baggy Green in Barbados in 2012 after Brad Haddin stepped away for personal reasons. Wade achieved his first Test century in his third match in Dominica, successfully keeping Haddin out of the team until 2013.

Over the years, he competed for the wicketkeeping position with Paine, Haddin, and Peter Nevill across various formats. A standout Sheffield Shield season in 2017-18 led to his Test selection as a specialist batter for the 2019 Ashes.