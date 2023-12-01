Matthew Wade's Australia win toss, opt to field first against India in 4th T20I match

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Matthew Wade's Australia won the toss and elected to field first against Suryakumar Yadav-led India in the fourth match of the five-game series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. HT Image

The 'Men in Blue' will be looking forward to clinching a win in Raipur to seal the series. On the other hand, the Aussies will eye to win their second consecutive match and make a comeback in the series.

Speaking at the toss, Wade said that they have made five changes in the squad and revealed that the decision was made to send the World Cup players back to Australia.

"We'll bowl again. We have got 5 changes - Stoinis, Maxwell, Inglis, Richardson and Ellis are all out. Credit to the selectors and the coaching staff - they made the decision to send the WC guys back home, it gives an exciting opportunity to the guys coming in," Wade said.

Meanwhile, the 'Men in Blue' skipper confirmed that Jitesh Sharma will be replacing Ishan Kishan in the squad.

"We would have chased as well, but our batting unit has been firing well. 1st T20I here, let's see how it goes. Very excited. "There are four changes for us: Mukesh comes in for Prasidh, Deepak Chahar comes in for Arshdeep, Shreyas replaces Tilak and there is one more change," Suryakumar said.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia (Playing XI): Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (Wk/C), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST. (ANI)