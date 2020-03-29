e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'May have one more burst' - Former Australia cricketer's big statement on MS Dhoni's India career

‘May have one more burst’ - Former Australia cricketer’s big statement on MS Dhoni’s India career

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which has further led to speculation that the T20 league may face a cancellation.

cricket Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FIle image of MS Dhoni.
FIle image of MS Dhoni.(IPL)
         

In different circumstances, Sunday would have been the day when former India captain MS Dhoni would have made his highly-anticipated return to cricket for the first time since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year. The 13th edition of Indian Premier League was scheduled to begin from March 29th with Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in the season-opener. But due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the start of the tournament was postponed to April 15th. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which has further led to speculation that the T20 league may face a cancellation.

Also read: Three great cricketers who never captained Team India

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in October this year, the IPL season was expected to be Dhoni’s platform where he can showcase his talent and stake his claim in the T20 World Cup squad. But now, the fans are wondering whether Dhoni’s international career could be in jeopardy if the IPL is cancelled this year. 

One such fan asked former Aussie cricketer Brad Hogg the same question on Twitter. “What u think, If IPL 2020 cancelled, Dhoni should retire from International cricket,” a Twitter user named Prashant Kumar Mahto asked the former Australia allrounder. In his reply, Hogg said that he feels Dhoni may still have one more burst for India.

Also read: Chappell includes India’s iconic innings in all-time great knocks against spin

“Speculation, I don’t think he will announce it, he seems pretty calm about things & moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish,” Hogg wrote. “It’s been an entertaining career, let’s enjoy what he has done! I feel he may have one more burst in the next 2 years for India,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Ranjan Banerjee expressed faith, earlier this week, that the wicketkeeper-batsman will still get a call in the T20 World Cup squad, irrespective of whether IPL takes place this year or not.

