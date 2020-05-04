e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘May the fours be with you’: ICC pays tribute to Star Wars - Watch

‘May the fours be with you’: ICC pays tribute to Star Wars - Watch

The ICC put out an edited video wherein batsmen and batswomen are hitting boundaries using lightsabers -- the most commonly used weapon in the movie franchise.

cricket Updated: May 04, 2020 18:03 IST
IANS
IANS
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A screengrab from an ICC video.
A screengrab from an ICC video.(Twitter)
         

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a special video on its social media handle on Monday to commemorate Star Wars day. May 4 is referred to as Star Wars Day as a pun to the movie franchise’s popular catchphrase ‘may the force be with you’.

The ICC put out an edited video wherein batsmen and batswomen are hitting boundaries using lightsabers -- the most commonly used weapon in the movie franchise.

READ: Very good bowler, can use the crease better - Mushtaq Ahmed on India spinner

Their post read: “May the fours be with you. #StarWarsDay.”

India skipper Virat Kohli also features in the video as he is seen hitting an Oshane Thomas delivery over the infield for a boundary towards covers. In his hand, Kohli doesn’t have a bat but a blue lightsaber.

Few other batsmen like Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman also feature in the video and so do batswomen like Nattakan Chantam and Laura Wolvaardt.

 

All cricket has been currently suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the entire world. In normal circumstances, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League would have been going on at present, but due the outbreak of virus it was postponed by the BCCI.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry
India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry
Ahead of WHO’s virtual meet, some real pressure on Tedros. And a complication
Ahead of WHO’s virtual meet, some real pressure on Tedros. And a complication
Ensure social distance: Kejriwal warns after chaos at Delhi’s liquor shops
Ensure social distance: Kejriwal warns after chaos at Delhi’s liquor shops
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Traffic jams hit Delhi after confusion over lockdown passes
Traffic jams hit Delhi after confusion over lockdown passes
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news