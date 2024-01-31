Mayank Agarwal files police complaint after health scare in New Delhi-bound flight

The cricket fraternity was in shock during the evening hours of Tuesday as Mayank Agarwal, the currently-sidelined India opener and Karnataka captain, was rushed to hospital after falling ill just before his New Delhi-bound flight was about to take off. Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal is currently stable after falling sick on his New Delhi-bound flight(Files)

Mayank is now believed to be out of danger after drinking liquid from a pouch, which he thought was water and was kept on his seat as he was on board with IndiGo Airlines. However, a report from PTI has revealed that the Indian cricketer has filed a police complaint through his manager to investigate the matter.

"Mayank Agarwal (is) an international cricket player. Now, he is stable, and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter," SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar told the news agency.

The cop further narrated the incident in detail.

“His manager said that when he was sitting in the aeroplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit, not much, but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth, and suddenly he couldn't talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise, his vitals are stable.”

Mayank had led Karnataka to a 29-run victory over Tripura and was scheduled to fly to Gujarat for his side's next Ranji Trophy match against Railways. However, in present condition, the opener has justifiably been ruled out of the game; instead, Mayank will be flown to Bengaluru for further treatment.

"He (Agarwal) is not in any kind of danger. He is currently under observation in a hospital at Agartala, and we will fly him back to Bengaluru once we get an update from the doctors, which we are expecting tonight," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI.

Mayank has appeared in 21 Tests for India but lost his place in the side in 2022 following a series of inconsistent performances. The opener was also released by the Punjab Kings franchise before the previous season, with Sunrisers Hyderabad roping acquiring his services later. He had an indifferent season with the side, scoring 270 runs in ten matches.