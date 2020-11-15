e-paper
Home / Cricket / Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey perform Plank Challenge at gym session

Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey perform Plank Challenge at gym session

The BCCI shared pictures of Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Shubman Gill performing the plank exercise after the gym session

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:56 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Maniish pandey
Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Maniish pandey(BCCI/Twitter)
         

The members of Indian cricket team have returned to outdoor training and gym sessions in Australia. They have completed the mandatory quarantine and the entire contingent has tested negative for COVID-19.

On Sunday, some of the Indian players took the plank challenge after the gym session. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Shubman Gill performing the abs exercise.

ALSO READ | ‘He’s doing it very well’: Mark Taylor calls star India batsman a ‘very powerful guy’

The Indian board tweeted the photos captioning, “Here’s the plank challenge ft @mayankcricket,

@RealShubmanGill, @im_manishpandey! What’s your personal best? #TeamIndia #AUSvIND”

Here’s the tweet:

 

All three - ODI, T20I and Test - squads have travelled together for the first time due to the strict bio-secure protocol laid down by the hosts.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20s and a four-Test series on the tour, starting with ODIs from November 27.

India’s tour of Australia will start with the ODI series. The first two ODIs – on November 27 and 29 – will be played in Sydney while the final one on December 2 is Canberra, Australia’s capital.

ALSO READ | ‘India deserved to beat us’: Coach Justin Langer opens up on Australia’s 2018-19 Test series defeat

The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is starting from December 4.

The Test series will begin with a Day-Night game at Adelaide from December 17, followed by the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne. Skipper Virat Kohli will miss the last three matches as he will be on paternity during that time. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will in probability step up to lead the side in Kohli’s absence.

