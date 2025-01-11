Menu Explore
Mayank Yadav's career continues to get hampered by injury, set to miss England series: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 11, 2025 11:13 AM IST

Earlier, Mayank Yadav also missed the South Africa's tour due to back injury and also didn't play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Young paceman Mayank Yadav is set to miss the England series as he has yet to recover from the back injury that has kept him out of action since October. Mayank had an impressive start to his international career after a breakthrough IPL season in which he ran riot with his express pace while playing for Lucknow Super Giants. However, the injuries have pulled him down, as he missed most of the IPL and domestic seasons, and now they also hamper his international career.

India's Mayank Yadav set to miss the white-ball series against England.(AP)
Mayank stormed onto the international scene against Bangladesh and picked up four wickets in his three games. However, after the T20I series, he once again found discomfort in his back and missed the South Africa tour due to the injury.

According to a report in the Times of India, Mayank, who missed Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, is expected to miss the England series as well due to fitness concerns.

"He's suffering from a back injury and is unlikely to be fit for the England series. He hasn't even been named amongst the probables for Delhi's first Ranji match of the second leg against Saurashtra from January 23," a source in the BCCI told TOI.

The young paceman has already missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, which has put him in the unwanted category of injury-prone players.

Mayank Yadav retained by LSG for whopping INR 11 crore

Meanwhile, Mayak got a big confidence boost in IPL retention as LSG signed him back for a whopping INR 11 crore. After four fiery matches in IPL 2024, an injury cut his season short, but his rapid pace left a lasting impact on the Lucknow-based franchise, which didn't take any risk in letting him go in the auction. They also retained Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi alongside uncapped stars Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni for the next season while signing the likes of Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep and David Miller in the auction to strengthen their squad. The Lucknow-based franchise finished their IPL 2024 voyage in the 7th place in the standings with 14 points after winning seven of 14 matches.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
