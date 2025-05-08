Rohit was preparing for England tour but selectors thought 'we won't pick him even as a player': Sehwag 'heard things'

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday (May 7), informing fans through a story on Instagram. Rohit’s decision comes after there was speculation over his spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming England tour. According to The Indian Express, the decision was also made after the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee decided to sack Rohit as India’s Test skipper fot the upcoming tour. Virender Sehwag analysed Rohit Sharma's Test retirement.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag analysed the MI opener’s decision and felt it was a ‘good sign’.

He said, “It's amazing, because I had also heard those things-like how he was preparing for the England tour, or during the Australia tour when he didn't play the last Test match, he was saying, "I'm not going anywhere. I'm right here. Don't pretend like I've retired.”

“But what might have happened during this time? What happened is probably this: when the selectors made their decision-maybe they thought, "We won't announce Rohit Sharma as the Test captain," or perhaps, "We won't even take him as a player" for the England tour. I'm sure the selectors would have spoken to him, told him what they were thinking, and then offered him some options.

“That's why, before the team was announced-before anything else was made public-Rohit Sharma announced his retirement. That's a good sign.”

Sehwag also hailed Rohit’s contribution to Indian cricket. “But who wouldn't miss a player like Rohit Sharma? Whether it's Test cricket, ODI cricket, or T20 cricket, he always provided full entertainment. Fans enjoyed watching his batting, and the records he's made are outstanding,” he said.

“Yes, there's always that feeling-he could have played a bit longer. He could have reached 100 Test matches, and only a few elite players have achieved that milestone. But he's made his decision, and that's fine. His career has been absolutely brilliant,” he added.

During his glittering Test career, Rohit registered 4301 runs in 67 fixtures with 12 tons, 18 fifties at an average of 40.57.