e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / MCA member requests restoration of Gavaskar’s seats at Garware Pavilion as a birthday present to the cricket legend

MCA member requests restoration of Gavaskar’s seats at Garware Pavilion as a birthday present to the cricket legend

Gavaskar confirmed that the Mumbai Cricket Association had allocated two seats each to him, the late JRD Tata and Lata Mangeshkarji on the front row of the Garware Pavilion. This was before the renovation converted the wooden benches to bucket seats that we see now.

cricket Updated: Jul 08, 2020 07:51 IST
Sanjjeev K Samyal
Sanjjeev K Samyal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
         

A request has been made to correct the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) oversight of taking away the honour of allocating two permanent seats to one of Mumbai cricket’s most famous sons, Sunil Gavaskar, at the Wankhede’s Garware Pavilion.

Two fixed seats with Mr and Mrs Gavaskar’s names on it were allotted by the MCA at the Garware Pavilion to honour him at the time of his retirement. However, it became one of the major casualties of the renovation work at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the 2011 World Cup. The two seats were not restored after the seating arrangement was changed from cushioned wooden planks to bucket seats.

“Yes, that’s correct. The Mumbai Cricket Association had allocated two seats each to the late JRD Tata, Lata Mangeshkarji and myself on the front row of the Garware Pavilion. This was before the renovation converted the wooden benches to bucket seats that we see now,” Gavasakar confirmed.

Also read: Happy birthday Sourav Ganguly: 5 decisions by Dada that changed Indian cricket forever

The names of the three legends were inscribed in blue letters on their seats, an MCA member said.

MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon has taken up the matter with the committee members and has written a letter requesting restoration of the two seats in the name of Gavaskar. “I request the MCA Apex Council members to restore the two seats to him in our President’s box,” Memon said in the letter. He wants the MCA to present it to Gavaskar on his 71st birthday on July 10.

Gavaskar, who has a stand named after him at his homeground, was the first batsman to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket and set world records during his career for the most Test runs and most Test centuries scored by any batsman.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
LIVE: Germany Covid-19 toll crosses 9,000
LIVE: Germany Covid-19 toll crosses 9,000
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In