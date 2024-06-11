MCA president Amol Kale dies of cardiac arrest day after watching India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale has died of a cardiac arrest in New York after attending the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Amol Kale (extreme right) during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match(@karhacter/X)

On Sunday, Kale was present at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium to watch the game between the arch-rivals along with other MCA officials, including secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat.

In a statement released on its social media pages, MCA wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our President, Shri. Amol Kale."

“On behalf of Apex Council, Member Clubs, Staff & our entire MCA family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family. His visionary leadership & efforts will be remembered in our hearts forever,” the MCA added.

Former India and Mumbai cricketer Ravi Shastri, who was present in the US as a commentator in the T20 World Cup, paid his tribute to Kale.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Amol Kale, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association. His passion for the sport and unwavering dedication to its development leaves a void in the cricketing community. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues," Shastri wrote on ‘X'.

Former BCCI chairman and MCA president Sharad Pawar wrote, “Deeply shocked to hear about sudden demise of Shri Amol Kale, President, Mumbai Cricket Association.”

“He will always remembered for his gentle , affable demeanour and who sincerely endeavoured to take MCA ahead. My prayers with his family members,” added Pawar, who also served as ICC's president from 2010-12.

Maharashtra politician and one of the MCA's apex council members Jitendra Awhad wrote, "Heard the sad news of the demise of #AmolKale President of Mumbai Cricket Association. Good Organiser and a Cricket lover. Amol this was not ur age to say good bye to the world. It's a personal loss to me.” (sic)

The 47-year-old Kale had become the MCA president after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections held in October 2022.

During his tenure, the MCA had taken some vital decisions including the move to match the BCCI match fee for all its red-ball players for the upcoming 2024-25 season.