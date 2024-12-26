MCG doffs hat to Shane Warne in emotionally-charged moment as Australia legend's children lead special '350' tribute

The Melbourne Cricket Ground spent a heartfelt minute commemorating one of the finest bowlers from Victoria, and Australia as a whole, as the 83,000-thousand strong crowd paid tribute to the late Shane Warne on Boxing Day during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shane Warne received a tribute from his home ground at the MCG, honouring the Australian great and his iconic floppy hat.(Twitter)

The tribute was led by the legendary leg-spinner’s children Jackson and Brooke Warne, who orchestrated the huge MCG crowd in doffing their caps in a tribute to Warne’s famous celebration during the Ashes. In an extremely moving image, the crowd can be seen wearing floppy hats and doffing them in a big wave of respect towards one of the legends of Australian cricket, who tragically passed away in March 2022.

The ceremony was lead at 3:50 PM Melbourne time, commemorating Warne, whose cap number was 350. Warne also has a stand at the MCG named after him, as well as a statue on the grounds, marking his long and fabled career as an international cricketer in which he took 708 Test wickets and 1001 scalps internationally overall.

The Australian team usually sets out day one of the Melbourne Test every year, with that having been Warne’s home ground, to remember this legend of their sport. During the 2022 Boxing Day Test against South Africa, Australia’s players all wore the iconic floppy hat to remember Warne, and the Great Southern Stand was renamed in his honour. While the Aussie baggy green is a part of Australian folklore for its significance to Australian sports culture, Warne made the floppy hat synonymous with the at-times maverick leg-spinner by making it his own.

Warne has enjoyed many fine moments at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a stadium at which he took 56 Test wickets including three five-fers and a memorable hat-trick in the Ashes in 1994. It is also the venue where he took his 700th Test wicket, bowling Andrew Strauss through the gate to make the MCG erupt.

Third session wickets bring India back into the contest

In the ongoing Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia look to be in a very strong position as all of the top four registered half-centuries vs India, including teenaged debutant Sam Konstas. However, a few quick wickets for India, including Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Travis Head for a duck, has left the match closer in the balance as stumps approaches on day one.