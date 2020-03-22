‘Me and Virat Kohli going toe to toe in the gym’ - Herschelle Gibbs picks his quarantine partner

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 13:11 IST

Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world and the humans are being asked to self-isolate themselves for some time to stop the spread of the contagious virus. Sports events have been postponed and cancelled by the authorities till the time the situation gets better. During this self-isolation period, ESPN CricInfo posted an infographic that asked the people to choose their quarantine partner according to the month of birth.

Former South Africa international Herschelle Gibbs took note of the tweet and saw that his quarantine partner is none other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli. 46-year-old Gibbs was born 23 February and the post described that people born during the month will partner with Kohli. However, Gibbs replied that he would like to spend the quarantine time with Kohli inside a gym.

In quarantine , me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym💪 https://t.co/FZ0mvB3OMp — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020

Recently, Pakistan legend Javed Miandad revealed that Virat Kohli is his favourite cricketer from the Indian cricket team as he loves how he bats.

“I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli,’ Miandad said on his Youtube channel.

“I don’t have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.

“Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn’t play spinners well.”

“He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class.”