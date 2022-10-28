'Melbourne stadium has a roof. Why is MCG not covered?': Furious Vaughan tears into ICC after another wash-out at T20 WC

The T20 World Cup has seen a number of dramatic finishes in the Super 12 stage, with the likes of Zimbabwe and Ireland pulling out stunning upsets. However, rain has proved to be a dampener to the mood of cricket fans, with a few matches getting delayed and even washed out. With a spot in the semi-finals at stake, matches getting abandoned isn't faring well for the teams.

On October 28, the matches between Afghanistan and Ireland, as well as the high-voltage clash between England and Australia were abandoned due to rain. All four teams were forced to share one point each; as they were all from group 1, it significantly affected the points table, with England jumping to the second spot while Afghanistan remaining at the bottom.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan was miffed by the arrangements at Melbourne Cricket Ground where the match between arch-rivals Australia and England got washed out. Vaughan took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the entire situation. He also came up with the suggestion of using roof to cover the ground at Melbourne.

"Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ???," tweeted Vaughan

Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

The 47-year old further drew a comparison with the cricket grounds in Sri Lanka where he said that the arrangements were much better even in stormy conditions.

"Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ?????," complained the former cricketer.

Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ????? #JustAsking #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

Meanwhile, rain has affected only one match in group 2 of which India is a part. Team India currently leads its group with two wins in two matches. South Africa is at the second place with three points, as one of their matches was also abandoned due to rain (against Zimbabwe). The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

