    Live

    Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Match 23 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 4, 2025 1:13 PM IST
    Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 23 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM
    Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score, Match 23 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 23 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 04 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
    Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

    Melbourne Stars squad -
    Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers, Dan Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Adam Milne, Austin Anlezark, Brody Couch, Doug Warren, Hamish McKenzie, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Usama Mir
    Melbourne Renegades squad -
    Jacob Bethell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Josh Brown, Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Harry Dixon, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland, Laurie Evans, Tim Seifert, Adam Zampa, Callum Stow, Fergus O'Neill, Gurinder Sandhu, Tom Rogers, Xavier Crone    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 4, 2025 1:13 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores: Melbourne Renegades Playing XI

    Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI) - Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (WK), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (C), Jonathan Wells, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Adam Zampa, Xavier Crone.

    Jan 4, 2025 1:13 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores: Melbourne Stars Playing XI

    Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Melbourne Stars (Playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (WK), Dan Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle.

    Jan 4, 2025 12:44 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 23 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details
    Match 23 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

