Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Match 23 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 23 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 04 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Melbourne Stars squad -
Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers, Dan Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Adam Milne, Austin Anlezark, Brody Couch, Doug Warren, Hamish McKenzie, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Usama Mir
Melbourne Renegades squad -
Jacob Bethell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Josh Brown, Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Harry Dixon, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland, Laurie Evans, Tim Seifert, Adam Zampa, Callum Stow, Fergus O'Neill, Gurinder Sandhu, Tom Rogers, Xavier Crone...Read More
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores: Melbourne Renegades Playing XI
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI) - Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (WK), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (C), Jonathan Wells, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Adam Zampa, Xavier Crone.
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores: Melbourne Stars Playing XI
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Melbourne Stars (Playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (WK), Dan Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 23 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details
Match 23 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.