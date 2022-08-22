'Mene us ko pehle bhi mana kia tha ki...': Shahid Afridi's epic reply to fan on Shaheen's injury ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan suffered a massive setback ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 campaign as star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament owing to a knee injury. This will have a huge impact on their bowling department in the T2OIs given that Shaheen was responsible for handling the duties with the new ball. But Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi had a rather epic reply to a fan when asked about the injury before he had his say on his replacement.

Afridi on Sunday had a Q & A session with fans on Twitter where he was asked on various subjects ranging from Virat Kohli's form to best batter in world cricket and his future plans. Among them, a fan asked, "Lala, Shaheen to injured hai. Aap hi retirement waapis Le lein #asklala"

Afridi hilariously replied saying that he had advised Shaheen umpteen times not to dive during fielding given that he is a fast bowler, but later realised that he continues to do so as he too has the same surname.

“Mene us ko pehle b mana Kia tha k dive mat maray, injury hosakti hai, ap fast bowler ho. Lekin bad me mene realise Kia k wo b Afridi hi hai,” he replied.

Afridi was then asked the question that has been troubling Pakistan cricket fans since the big revelation on Shaheen's injury on Sunday. A fan asked, "What do you think who should replace Shaheen in the squad? #AskLala"

The former Pakistan captain replied saying, "It depends on the selection committee. No personal favourites."

Shaheen has been advised 4-6 weeks of rest implying that he will be missing the T20I series against England as well, but is expected to re-join the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in October in Australia.

