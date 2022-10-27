'Mera rule tha 2011 WC me, agar mere pad pe ball lagi...': Sehwag stunned at KL Rahul not taking review vs Netherlands

Indian opener KL Rahul failed to make a mark in the side's second match of the T20 World Cup against Netherlands. Rahul was dismissed in the third over of the Indian innings after he was adjudged LBW off Paul van Meekeren's delivery. The opener registered another single digit score in India's campaign this year, scoring 9 off 12 deliveries. In the previous game, Rahul had scored four. However, the replays showed that Rahul would have survived the dismissal had he taken a review.

While India did revive after the early blow thanks to half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul's early dismissal will emerge as a cause of concern for the team management. The Indian opener has had indifferent outings in the side's last few T20Is, and the side's star former batter Virender Sehwag expressed his surprise at Rahul not opting to review his dismissal.

Sehwag stated that it is important for every batter to be in their top form at the T20 World Cup, and gave his own example from the 2011 World Cup regarding the decision to take reviews.

“Ek KL Rahul hai, agar vo DRS le lete toh vo bhi run banaate. Out nahi thi vo, unhone pata nahi kyun nahi liya. (If KL Rahul had taken a DRS, he would havew scored runs. He wasn't out, I don't know why he didn't take a review),” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“Maine rule banaaya tha 2011 me, agar mere pad pe ball lagi toh main toh lunga hi lunga. Tum logon ke liye ek hai. Ek mere liye hai, baaki 10 players ke liye ek. Tum decide kar lena ki kab lena hai, maine toh le liya hai ek. (I made a rule during the 2011 World Cup that if the ball struck my pad, I will take the review. The rest of the team had only one review, and one review was reserved for me.)

“Achhe form me toh lena hi chahiye, aur nahi ho toh zaroor lena chahiye. Sabka form me aana zaroori hai. (If you are in good form, you should take the review. But if you're not, you should definitely take it. It is important that everyone gets back to form here),” said Sehwag.

India put a strong score of 179/2 in 20 overs after Kohli ((62*) and Suryakumar (51*) forged an unbeaten 95-run partnership for the third wicket. Rohit, too, scored an important 53 off 39 deliveries.

