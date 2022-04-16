MI Predicted XI vs LSG, IPL 2022: Toss-up between two overseas stars as Mumbai Indians aim to end losing streak

Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), continue their search for their maiden win this season after having lost all their first five games in IPL 2022, only a second instance in their IPL history. Mumbai, who presently stand bottom of the table, will next take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium. This is not the first time they have gotten off to a rough start but Rohit Sharma's side have never looked so clueless as they have been in this season.

Here's a look at the possible playing XI for MI in the match against LSG…

Ishan Kishan: After an impressive start top the season with two consecutive half-century scores, Ishan's performance has taken a nosedive as he managed only 43 runs in his next three innings for Mumbai. For MI to make a progress into the league, the form of both the openers will be crucial.

Rohit Sharma: He pulled off two cameos at the top of the order - 15-ball 26 and 17-ball 28 - in consecutive games, but MI would need more than just blazing cameos from their senior most player and skipper Rohit Sharma.

Dewald Brevis: ‘Baby AB’ finally announced his arrival in IPL 2022 with his 25-ball 49 and Mumbai would want the Proteas wunderkind to continue his form.

Suryakumar Yadav: He has been the most consistent batter for Mumbai this season, despite playing just three games and MI would be over reliant on the 31-year-old to handle the middle-order.

N Tilak Varma: Besides Suryakumar, this youngster's down-the-order contributions have immensely helped Mumbai Indians.

Kieron Pollard: Even at 34, Pollard, an MI legend, has shown that he has the ability to clear the ropes as effortlessly. But just like Rohit, he hasn't been able to make a telling impact this season so far.

Fabian Allen/Tim David: Mumbai lack a six-hitting option after Pollard and both Allen and David can clear the ropes convincingly in T20 cricket. David appeared in two games before being dropped while Allen, who is also handy left-arm orthodox bowler, will play his first game for MI.

Murugan Ashwin: Given the responsibility of being the sole spinner in the line-up, Ashwin has been fairly economical with 5 wickets in as many games.

Jasprit Burmah: There can't be any argument about Bumrah's presence in the lineup. He is their mainstay bowler, but Bumrah has blown hot and cold in the first four games.

Tymal Mills: He is another key bowler for Mumbai after Bumrah, but hasn't had an impactful show in IPL 2022 yet as he managed only six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 9.71

Basil Thampi: Despite being trusted with a key role the uncapped star has not lived up to the expectation as he managed only five wickets in as many games at 9.50 runs per over.