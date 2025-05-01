MI replace Vignesh Puthur with Raghu Sharma for remainder of IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) announced a change to their squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Leg-spinner Raghu Sharma will replace Vignesh Puthur, who has been ruled out due to a bone stress reaction in both shins. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya (R) speaks with Vignesh Puthur(AFP)

Raghu Sharma, who was initially part of the Mumbai Indians' support bowling group, now joins the main squad. Sharma has a decent domestic record, having played 11 first-class, nine List A, and three T20 matches. He has taken five five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls in his first-class career. During the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sharma picked up 14 wickets in nine matches for Punjab. This marks Sharma’s maiden stint in the IPL. He joins MI at his base price of INR 30 lakhs from the RAPP list.

Vignesh Puthur made a notable impact early in the IPL 2025 season. He made his IPL debut in Mumbai Indians' opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he took three wickets. Puthur played five matches for MI, taking six wickets in total. His early performance was praised, especially considering he entered the IPL without prior first-class experience.

Despite the injury, Vignesh Puthur will remain with the Mumbai Indians squad. He will focus on his recovery and rehabilitation, working closely with the team's medical and strength & conditioning staff. This move ensures that Puthur receives the necessary support to return to full fitness.

Mumbai Indians are currently in a strong position in the IPL 2025 standings. The team is aiming to maintain its momentum as the tournament progresses. The addition of Raghu Sharma is expected to provide another spin option for the team.