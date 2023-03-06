Home / Cricket / MI vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet vs Mandhana as fiery Mumbai Indians face shaken Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet vs Mandhana as fiery Mumbai Indians face shaken Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated on Mar 06, 2023 06:51 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, WPL MI vs RCB latest updates: Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Mumbai. Follow here live score and latest updates of MI vs RCB, straight from Brabourne Stadium.

MI vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates
MI vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates(AFP)
HT Sports Desk
MI vs RCB Live Score Latest Updates WPL 2023: It is Harmanpreet Kaur vs Smriti Mandhana as Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fourth WPL 2023 fixture, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. MI are in confident form, having thrashed Gujarat Giants in the season opener by 143 runs in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 208 runs, Gujarat were bowled out for 64 in 15.1 overs with Saika Ishaque bagging four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr bagged two wickets each. Initially, MI posted 207/5 in 20 overs as Harmanpreet smashed a historic half-century. The MI skipper clobbered 65 runs off 30 balls, packed with 14 fours. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana took two wickets for GG. On the other hand, RCB had a disastrous start to their campaign, losing to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs in their opener. Chasing a target of 224 runs, RCB were restricted to 163/8 in 20 overs, with Smriti Mandhana slamming 35 runs off 23 deliveries. Tara Norris was in hot form for DC and bagged five wickets. Initially, half-centuries by Shafali Verma (84) and Meg Lanning (72) took Delhi to 223/2 in 20 overs, with Heather Knight taking two wickets.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 06, 2023 06:51 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Key battle

    Matthews vs Renuka will be a key battle tonight. The West Indies all-rounder smacked 47 off 31 balls vs GG and will be in good form. But against Renuka, she has only managed to muster 15 runs off 18 balls and has also been dismissed once.

  • Mar 06, 2023 06:36 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Table

    Currently, except for GG, all other franchises have played a game each. GG have played two matches already. MI are currently on top, followed by DC in second position. UPW are third, followed by RCB in fourth. GG are bottom of the standings.

  • Mar 06, 2023 06:26 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur in hot form

    Harmanpreet was in hot form during MI's thumping win vs GG in the season opener, clinching victory by 143 runs. Harmanpreet hammered 65 runs off 30 balls, clobbering 14 fours as MI posted 207/5 in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 208, GG were bowled out for 64 in 15.1 overs.

  • Mar 06, 2023 06:08 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Heather Knight geared up for contest vs MI

    Speaking ahead of the encounter, RCB's Knight said, "Obviously it (Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers) is a huge rivalry in the men's game. They have set a brilliant win in their first game; they are a dangerous side."

  • Mar 06, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Focus on Ellyse Perry

    The Aussie all-rounder will be a crucial cog in Mandhana's tactical plans. Against DC, Perry registered 31 runs off 19 balls, packed with five fours. Also, she bowled three overs, conceding 29 runs, without any wicket.

  • Mar 06, 2023 05:30 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana on RCB's opening defeat

    After RCB's defeat in their opener vs DC, Mandhana said, "We gave away too many runs, around 20-30 runs too many. As a pace bowling unit, we didn't go about badly, that's something we'll take away from this game. We have back-to-back games, we'll have to take away some positives from the game before coming back tomorrow. We got plenty of starts, but couldn't continue and play a big innings. The wicket didn't change a lot, just needed someone to take it till the 20th over."

  • Mar 06, 2023 05:29 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur on her captaincy

    Ahead of the match, Harmanpreet said, "I am someone who thinks a lot; my mind is continuously [processing], giving thoughts and ideas to me. I think when I am more calm and in the moment it gives me a lot of clarity (as to) what I have to do... Just stay in the present and keep backing myself."

  • Mar 06, 2023 05:25 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Squads

    Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad

  • Mar 06, 2023 05:18 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's WPL 2023 match between MI and RCB, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

wpl women's premier league mumbai indians royal challengers bangalore harmanpreet kaur smriti mandhana

