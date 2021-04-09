MI vs RCB Playing XIs: Impact openers miss out for both teams, host of debutants

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will both miss out on their impact openers in the first match of IPL 2021. RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first in Chennai and mentioned that his team will be without the services of left-handed opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who has just recovered from Covid-19. Kohli mentioned that Padikkal has been advised to rest up and come in for the second game by the franchise's medical team.

MI vs RCB Live Score

RCB will have three debutants in the match in the form Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, tall Kiwi paceman Kyle Jamieson and Rajat Patidar. Australian all-rounder Dan Christian, who was earlier part of the team during the initial years of the league is also included in the XI.

For Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock will not be available as he is undergoing quarantine. That will make the way for hard-hitting Australian opener Chris Lynn to make his debut in the match for the two-time defending champions. South African Marco Jansen will be the other debutant for Mumbai Indians.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, 9 Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah