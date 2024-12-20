Michael Clarke gives ex-Australia captain's example to inspire Rohit Sharma's comeback with bat: 'He will tell you...'

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's form has been a cause of worry for the side in the longest format. Rohit has struggled in Tests ever since the beginning of the home season in August earlier this year; in Australia, his performances only dipped further, with Rohit failing to breach double figures in Adelaide. The Indian captain failed again in Brisbane, as he batted in middle-order to accommodate the in-form KL Rahul at the opening spot. India's Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal by Australia's bowler Pat Cummins on day four of the third Test match against Australia at The Gabba(AFP)

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, during a conversation on ESPN Australia, hinted that Rohit has looked tentative and didn't play with his naturally aggressive intent, which has rewarded Rohit throughout his career. Clarke gave the example of Aaron Finch, who was also part of the panel, explaining how the former Aussie captain had a similar experience in red-ball cricket.

“You never pick just based on form. He’s captain of the team, I’m definitely picking him. Rohit hasn’t started here, he took some time to get back into it. He wants some runs, and he’s an exceptional player," Clarke began.

"He plays in middle-order because he thinks it’s best for the team. I won’t make any change. KL Rahul is doing a great job at the top, I understand that. I don’t think it matters what format he plays; when he’s confident and backing himself, playing with aggressive intent, that’s where he is at his best.

"Finch is a good example. He will tell you, batting in Test cricket where the ball is moving, when you are a player who has dominated short-format cricket, it’s hard when your confidence drops.

“I remember having conversations with Finchy, I’d rather have him go out and backing himself from ball one. Sometimes, it doesn’t look great, but that’s the way these boys play. They are X-factor players, match-winners. Rohit is such an important player in Indian team.”

Series poised for an exciting finish

With the third Test ending in a draw in Brisbane, the five-Test series is poised for an exciting finish, as the action moves to Melbourne for the iconic Boxing Day Test.

The series is currently level at 1-1, and Rohit would aim to make a mark with the bat when he returns to action on December 26.