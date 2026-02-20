Michael Clarke targets selection errors, says 'Australia were nowhere near good from first ball of T20 World Cup'

Australia’s early exit from the T20 World Cup has sparked widespread debate about a team so often associated with dominance. For a nation that has built its reputation on thriving at ICC events, a group-stage elimination feels jarring. It is just the second time Australia have fallen at the first hurdle in a global tournament, the last occurring in 2009. Such an outcome represents an uncommon dip for a side used to setting the benchmark on the world stage. Fans have been left stunned, and the spotlight is firmly on what went wrong during a campaign that promised far more than it delivered. Australia knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026. (AP)

The defeat to Zimbabwe proved to be a reality check for Australia. Critics argued that the side appeared more invested in red-ball priorities, while others pointed to questionable calls at the selection table, suggesting the squad balance may have cost them when it mattered most.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke did not hold back in his assessment of the team’s early exit, calling the campaign deeply disappointing while insisting the players themselves would be hurting just as much as the fans after a string of underwhelming performances.

“Extremely disappointing. But I will say that I can guarantee you the players will be feeling it as much as, if not more than, the rest of us. Sometimes when you have bad losses—and I was a part of a few when I played—you can have this assumption that the players don’t really care. The players would be fuming, there’s no doubt about it, and they would have been committed to this tournament, but our performance has been terrible," Clarke said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Continuing his blunt review, Clarke acknowledged the injury setbacks but made it clear they were no excuse, stressing that Australia had been off the pace from the opening ball of the tournament before turning his attention to the selection calls behind the campaign.

“Yes, we’ve had injuries. When players, captains, or coaches do the media afterward, they will obviously mention the injuries, and there’s nowhere to hide there. We’ve had plenty of those, but we were nowhere near good from the first ball of the tournament. Now, we’ve got one game to go and we’re on a plane home,” Clarke said.