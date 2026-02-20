India coach reveals how faith and responsibility shaped Shivam Dube’s all-round growth: 'Don't have to prove too hard'

Shivam Dube has quietly grown into a key figure in India’s T20I side. Early in his career, he was often compared to veteran Yuvraj Singh for his big-hitting ability in white-ball cricket, but over time, Dube has carved out his own identity in the national set-up. A member of India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup squad, he continues to hold an important role in the team’s plans. This phase, however, comes with greater expectations. Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav, Dube has been entrusted with more overs, adding weight to his all-round value. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball now makes him a vital balance option in the current combination. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has used Shivam Dube wisely with the ball. (AP)

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel opened up on how Shivam Dube’s development as a dependable bowling option has been a gradual process, pointing out that the team management showed faith in him early on and worked closely to sharpen his variations and boost his confidence in pressure situations.

"This journey with Shivam started more than a year ago when we gave him the responsibility to bowl for us in Dubai, even the first over. As soon as you feel in that environment that you’re backed by the captain, the coach, the staff, life becomes easier. You don’t have to try and prove yourself or try too hard. He’s got a lot of skill with the ball and variations; for him it was just about building confidence and polishing up when to use those variations," Morkel said in the press conference.

Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, Dube has bowled 44.5 overs, a clear indication of the trust reposed in him by the captain and coach, picking up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.54.

“Luxury to have Shivam Dube” Morkel went on to underline how Dube’s understanding of conditions and hunger to contribute have strengthened India’s bowling options, describing him as a confident, wicket-taking presence who offers control and flexibility when the frontline bowlers are under pressure.

“I think he has a very good understanding of conditions. As a power-hitter himself, he works out what is the hardest ball to bowl. We’ve given him the backing and said, ‘If you go for a boundary, it’s okay. You’re a guy who can pick up wickets for us and bring control with the ball.’ We slowly developed that and there were times I could see him walking off disappointed not having a bowl, which for me was great to see. He’s hungry. Credit to him for working hard on his game and wanting to improve that all-round part of his game because it gives us options. If the ball is skidding on and the spinners are under pressure, he’s the perfect guy to come on and bowl two overs. It’s a nice luxury to have him confident and bowling well," he added.