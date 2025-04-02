Michael Clarke tells BCCI to 'pick Rohit Sharma for England Tests' but on one condition: 'If I was the selector…'

Despite his shaky form in the IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma is likely to travel to England. As per several reports, Rohit is certain to play the five-Test series. His place in the team was in danger after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia, but after leading India to a Champions Trophy win, the 38-year-old has received a fresh lease of life. Of course, the England series is almost three months away, and a lot can change between now and then, but the current plan is to send Rohit to captain India in England, hoping to register their first win in 18 years. Michael Clarke has announced his verdict on Rohit Sharma(AFP-AP)

Michael Clarke, the former Australia World Cup-winning captain, too feels that Rohit must be a part of India's squad as their leader but suggested a tweak in Rohit's batting order. Rohit's vulnerabilities as Test opener were exposed in Australia, where he returned abysmal figures of 31 runs from 3 Tests, hence, Clarke feels Rohit would be good batting in the middle order, facing up to the second new ball at No. 5.

"I think Rohit still has the game. Class is permanent and you have seen that in the Champions Trophy final. He would be an ideal No. 5. He can face the second new ball if needed, and if there are early wickets, he can hold things up as well. But Rohit loves to open and can blunt the new ball as well. If I was an Indian selector, I’d pick Rohit for England as the captain and leader," Clarke said on the show 'Backstage with Boria'.

Rohit had recently batted at No. 5 for India in the pink-ball Day/Night Test in Adelaide.

Rohit Sharma's record in England

The last time Rohit toured England – in 2021 – he enjoyed a decent outing, scoring 368 runs from four Tests. He scored a hundred (127) at the Oval, his first overseas Test century and 83 at Lord's, which India won handsomely. Besides, Rohit played another solid knock of 59 at Headingley, where England beat India. But that was a different time in Rohit's career. He was enjoying his promotion as Test opener, was yet to become captain and was four years younger. His current state is what makes matters worrying.

It's still early days in the IPL 2025, but Rohit's scores of 0, 8 and 13 have once again rung alarm bells. In a telling trivia, only twice in his last 10 IPL innings, has Rohit crossed 20. The players will have close to a month to prepare for England Tests after the IPL since the 18th season winds up on May 25, while the Test series gets underway from June 20 at Leeds.

India came close to registering their first Test series win on English soil since 2007, when they drew the series 2-2 with England securing victory in the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston the following year. Rohit had toured England in 2018 too, but managed just 34 runs from a single Test. Nearing 40, if Rohit is indeed in BCCI's plans for England, it could well be his last Test series playing for India, and rest assured, the two-time ICC trophy-winning captain would want to bow out on a high.