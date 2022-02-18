Michael Vaughan delivers 3-word verdict on RCB's 'million-dollar' question of who should replace Virat Kohli as captain

Who after Virat Kohli? It's not only the big question surrounding Indian cricket but also IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since Kohli stepped down as India’s Test captain following the series in South Africa, it is likely that his successor will be Rohit Sharma, although the BCCI is yet to make any official announcement regarding it.

RCB find themselves in a similar boat. With Kohli announcing mid-way last season that he will no longer be captaining RCB, the franchise’s hunt for its next leader is on. RCB went into the auction and purchased 22 players hoping to find their next captain. After losing a bidding war to Kolkata Knight Riders over Shreyas Iyer, RCB invested ₹7 crore in Faf du Plessis, the South Africa veteran who has played for CSK for years.

However, it will be interesting to see which the players the franchises goes ahead with as its captain. They could be torn between Glenn Maxwell and du Plessis, and even though the experience of Dinesh Karthik could be factored in, it is likely that RCB would pick an overseas leader for their campaign in IPL 2022.

FAF should be … https://t.co/qlQrDgWE5I — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 18, 2022

On Friday, RCB, on their Twitter handle shared a post, saying: "The million-dollar question doing the rounds now. Who will be RCB’s next captain? Who do you think will be ideal to lead the Royal Challengers in #IPL2022, 12th Man Army?" Reaction to it, former England captain Michael Vaughan, in three words, put forward his pick to be the man to lead the franchise in IPL 2022: "FAF should be".

Kohli was RCB’s captain since 2011 and the team's best show came in the year 2016 in which they ended runners-up. Kohli led from the front, amassing a staggering 963 runs – which is still a record for the highest tally by a batter in a single edition of the IPL. After bagging the wooden spoon twice in three years, RCB turned a new leaf in the last two editions of the IPL, reaching the Playoffs on both occasions.