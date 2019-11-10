Michael Vaughan identifies teams which could win T20 World Cup next year

cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has picked England and Australia as the two sides which could clinch the World T20 title next year. Both England and Australia have been in superb form in the shortest format in the recent past and look to have the players who could get the job done. While Australia shunted away Sri Lanka and Pakistan recently, England have just won a closely-fought T20 series against New Zealand.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote: “Early T20 World Cup prediction ... England or Australia will be winning it ... #JustSaying

On Sunday, England defeated New Zealand in the final match of the five-match T20I series to win the series 3-2.

“Delighted, surprised that we got a game with the weather around today. We made changes to the squad and happy that the guys took their chances around. At the half-way stage, we knew we could chase down the total, needed one or two batsmen to go and have some fun. We always seem to be playing for the (Superovers). It’s great fun, but it also brings in plenty of action,” England captain Eoin Morgan said after the match which went into a super over.

Jonny Bairstow was adjudged man of the match for his whirlwind innings of 47 in 18 balls. “It was nice to get some runs today, thought I hadn’t contributed a lot in the series, a shortened game and it was good to get runs. I have played some T10 matches, so knew we needed to get some quick runs. Short straight boundaries and we wanted to target them. We don’t play for those (superovers), but it’good to get over the line. Looking forward to the Test matches now,” he said after the match.