Michael Vaughan launches scathing attack on Ben Stokes' England for losing Ashes in 11 days: ‘Entire world wanted…'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan launched a scathing attack on the Three Lions for losing the Ashes inside 11 days. Ben Stokes' team faced a defeat in the Adelaide Test, conceding an unassailable 3-0 lead to hosts Australia. England have now gone 15 years without winning a Test series Down Under, and the criticism is just going to mount. Ever since taking over, Brendon McCullum (head coach) and Stokes (captain) have failed to win a single Test series against the Big Two - Australia and India. England captain Ben Stokes leads his players from the field. (AFP)

The ‘Bazball’ approach might have yielded results against weaker teams, but it certainly backfired against the top two teams in the world. England are already coping with a lot of criticism for coming into the Ashes “under-prepared”, and Sir Geoffrey Boycott has already called for the sacking of McCullum as the head coach.

Vaughan, in his assessment, stated that England had cockiness about them for three years, and this was the reason the entire cricketing world wanted to shut them up for it. He also said that the Ashes result comes as “humbling” for England, and it's no surprise that the Australians are laughing at them for such a dismal performance.

Also Read: England legend demands Brendon McCullum's resignation, return to ‘thinking cricket’

“The whole approach of this England side has been badly exposed on this Ashes tour, and you don’t have to look far into history to know that heads will roll after a defeat like this. In the end, with defeat inside 11 days, it’s the worst I can remember in Australia. England have had a cockiness about them for three years, and the entire cricketing world has wanted to shut them up as a result. This tour has been humbling for them,” Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

“Aussies are laughing. They can’t believe how fragile this team have been given the quality in the side. England have had a message shoved down their throat for four years, that this style would win in Australia. I don’t know where that came from. The only teams I’ve seen win in Australia have been those willing to do the hard yards, grind the opposition down, and have a bowling unit that bowled with great discipline. We have neither,” he added.

‘Series is not over’

Vaughan, who won the Ashes in 2005 against Australia, minced no words, as he said that England might have lost the series, but there is a lot to play for in the remaining two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney. He also hinted that the ongoing series might be the last international assignment for some, hence they should put on a show and go out on a high.

“One thing I will say is that the Ashes might be gone, but this series is not over. Every England player should be fighting to ensure they don’t go on the scrapheap. Some will go, but a lot of these guys are still worth investing in: if we bring another fresh set of players in four years, they will get hammered again,” wrote Vaughan.

“My message is to take something with you from the last two games. They are not dead rubbers. England have not won here for almost 16 years. Any win is massive. I experienced that in 2003, and gained a lot for 2005,” he added.

The fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning on the Boxing Day.