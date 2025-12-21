England legend demands Brendon McCullum's resignation, return to ‘thinking cricket’: ‘Bazball has run its race’

Geoffrey Boycott has always been a vocal and outspoken figure in the English cricket media, and with the team slipping to a 3-0 series loss in humiliating fashion on the tour of Australia for the Ashes, the floodgates were opened for one of English cricket’s most controversial figures. Brendon McCullum's first tour of Australia as coach has been nothing short of disastrous.(REUTERS)

However, on this occasion, it is safe to say that Boycott’s words of anger and disapproval would be mirrored by many fans at home, as he called England’s ‘Bazball’ philosophy of ultra-aggressive cricket a failed experiment, and demanded that the team move on from coach Brendon McCullum.

Writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph, Boycott said: “A lot of credit should go to Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes for what they have done for our cricket but it is obvious that Bazball has run its race.”

McCullum and Stokes joined forces in early 2022 with the intentions of revamping England and helping them be competitive in this ongoing Ashes series in Australia. That hasn’t proven to be the case – anything but, as the humiliations England have suffered begin to catch up with the coach and captain.

“Hubris has taken over from common sense and that cannot be allowed to carry on. Stokes and McCullum are like men digging a hole to nowhere. If what you are doing isn’t working then stop digging,” criticised Boycott.

ECB director told to ‘assert’ himself

“Change is absolutely necessary to step up to the next level. What would I do? Change the coach. We are tired of this duo talking a good game but not delivering against the best teams so Rob Key, it is time for you to assert yourself,” saud Boycott frankly, asking for McCullum to be sacked.

It would be a big call after the massive investment placed in McCullum’s philosophy and how central a tenet of English cricket the attacking, positive tempo of cricket has become. However, Boycott has had enough, and said it was time to move on to someone else – citing a couple of names he believes England should approach.

“Many people would cherish the England coach’s job because it is very high profile and exceptionally well paid. Jason Gillespie did a great job at Yorkshire, or they could go for an English coach like Alec Stewart,” advised Boycott.

‘Thinking cricketer is a better cricketer…’

Ultimately, the former Yorkshire batsman had a simple reason for wanting to see the back of McCullum – simply not agreeing with the style of batting that it perpetrated. Boycott demanded a reversion and a return to ‘textbook’ Test cricket, playing for time and as per the situation.

"I would like this “gung-ho” batting to stop… Nobody wants dour, defensive cricket but let’s get back to textbook cricket with guys assessing the situation, thinking on their feet and batting with discipline. We were always told to use our brain. A thinking cricketer is a better cricketer,” he said simply.

England will have a last couple of chances to earn some dignity back Down Under, as they prepare for the Melbourne and Sydney Tests. However, already out of the running for the Ashes, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the body language drop for this group of players.