Michael Vaughan makes big claim, sets massive target for Joe Root: ‘…he really could overtake Sachin Tendulkar’
Vaughan makes a big claim that Joe Root also has a chance to overtake Sachin Tendulkar's 15921 runs tally in future.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has set a massive target for batting maestro Joe Root after he scored his 32nd Test century against West Indies in the 2nd Test. Root has been in incredible form in the ongoing three-match series versus Windies and has already scored a century and fifty in the first two Tests. After an underwhelming India tour earlier this year, The former skipper returned to his basics and brought a method to the Bazball approach with the bat.
Root returned to his best and scored 122 runs off 178 balls which was embellished with ten boundaries. He reached the triple-figure mark with a stylish cover drive for a boundary and equalled Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Steve Waugh's tally of 32 Test tons.
He also got past Shivnarine Chandrapaul in the tally of most runs in Test cricket and currently stands at the eighth spot.
Vaughan feels that Root will soon surpass Alastair Cook to become England's leading run-getter, as he is just 532 runs behind him. The former England captain further makes a big claim that Root also has a chance to overtake Sachin Tendulkar's 15921 runs tally in future to become the all-time highest run-getter in Test cricket.
"Joe Root will become England’s leading run-scorer in the next few months and is so special that he really could overtake Sachin Tendulkar eventually. With the bat generally they did not look reckless like they have in the past. They are scoring quickly, but it doesn’t look like their egos are taking over. They are just playing with good sense,” Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.
Most runs in Test cricket
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
Sachin Tendulkar
|200
|329
|33
|15921
|248*
|53.78
|54.04
|51
Ricky Ponting
|168
|287
|29
|13378
|257
|51.85
|58.72
|41
Jacques Kallis
|166
|280
|40
|13289
|224
|55.37
|45.97
|45
Rahul Dravid
|164
|286
|32
|13288
|270
|52.31
|42.51
|36
Alastair Cook
|161
|291
|16
|12472
|294
|45.35
|46.95
|33
Kumar Sangakkara
|134
|233
|17
|12400
|319
|57.4
|54.19
|38
|Brian Lara
|131
|232
|6
|11953
|400*
|52.88
|60.51
|34
|Joe Root
|142*
|260
|22
|11940
|254
|56.63
|56.54
|32
Amongst the current crop of players, Root, 33, has the most realistic chance to break Tendulkar's record, as no other active player has scored 10,000 runs in Test cricket.
Also Read | Gautam Gambhir sets the record straight on his relation with Virat Kohli: 'We exchanged texts after my appointment but…'
Meanwhile, Vaughan was also impressed with Root's batting approach in the second Test against West Indies as he didn't bring reverse-scoop out of his bag until he scored the century.
"As the rock, Root is obviously key to that, and I love that he kept the reverse-scoop in the locker until he was past 100 and England’s lead was massive," Vaughan added.
