Michael Vaughan makes big claim, sets massive target for Joe Root: ‘…he really could overtake Sachin Tendulkar’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has set a massive target for batting maestro Joe Root after he scored his 32nd Test century against West Indies in the 2nd Test. Root has been in incredible form in the ongoing three-match series versus Windies and has already scored a century and fifty in the first two Tests. After an underwhelming India tour earlier this year, The former skipper returned to his basics and brought a method to the Bazball approach with the bat. Joe Root smashed his 32nd Test century during the second Test vs West Indies.(Reuters)

Root returned to his best and scored 122 runs off 178 balls which was embellished with ten boundaries. He reached the triple-figure mark with a stylish cover drive for a boundary and equalled Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Steve Waugh's tally of 32 Test tons.

He also got past Shivnarine Chandrapaul in the tally of most runs in Test cricket and currently stands at the eighth spot.

Vaughan feels that Root will soon surpass Alastair Cook to become England's leading run-getter, as he is just 532 runs behind him. The former England captain further makes a big claim that Root also has a chance to overtake Sachin Tendulkar's 15921 runs tally in future to become the all-time highest run-getter in Test cricket.

"Joe Root will become England’s leading run-scorer in the next few months and is so special that he really could overtake Sachin Tendulkar eventually. With the bat generally they did not look reckless like they have in the past. They are scoring quickly, but it doesn’t look like their egos are taking over. They are just playing with good sense,” Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

Most runs in Test cricket

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 Sachin Tendulkar 200 329 33 15921 248* 53.78 54.04 51 Ricky Ponting 168 287 29 13378 257 51.85 58.72 41 Jacques Kallis 166 280 40 13289 224 55.37 45.97 45 Rahul Dravid 164 286 32 13288 270 52.31 42.51 36 Alastair Cook 161 291 16 12472 294 45.35 46.95 33 Kumar Sangakkara 134 233 17 12400 319 57.4 54.19 38 Brian Lara 131 232 6 11953 400* 52.88 60.51 34 Joe Root 142* 260 22 11940 254 56.63 56.54 32

Amongst the current crop of players, Root, 33, has the most realistic chance to break Tendulkar's record, as no other active player has scored 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Vaughan was also impressed with Root's batting approach in the second Test against West Indies as he didn't bring reverse-scoop out of his bag until he scored the century.

"As the rock, Root is obviously key to that, and I love that he kept the reverse-scoop in the locker until he was past 100 and England’s lead was massive," Vaughan added.