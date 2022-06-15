Mickey Arthur gives fiery response to Umar Akmal's 'he had personal issues with me' comment

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has responded to Umar Akmal's allegations. The out of favour Pakistan batter had alleged that Arthur had “personal issues” with him during the time that the controversial 32-year-old played under the South African.

Arthur responded to the comment on Twitter. “Take a look in the mirror Umar!!” said Arthur.

Take a look in the mirror Umar!! https://t.co/VvZKio0WpP — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) June 14, 2022

Akmal has been known for making controversial statements in the media as well and he has received a showcause notice in the past for giving unauthorized interviews. He is now in the news once again for a rant in which he slammed former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur and former bowling coach and pace great Waqar Younis.

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me," Akmal is quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

"I am among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have been ignored at every turn," he said.

Akmal further added that he requested Imran Khan to talk to management regarding his batting position during the 2016 World Cup.

"I asked Imran Khan to recommend team management to send me at number three. Imran Khan himself asked Waqar Younis why I was not a part of the top-order," Akmal said.

"Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach," he added.

