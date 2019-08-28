Mike Hesson weighs in on process of selecting Team India head coach

cricket

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was one of the favourites to be appointed head coach of Team India, but he missed out to incumbent Ravi Shastri. Hesson has now spoken about the entire process and said that he was not disappointed at missing out at the chance of coaching the Indian cricket team. He also added that he was happy and satisfied with the way the entire process was carried out.

“I went through the process and I am happy with it. I wish Ravi and the team the best of luck,” said Hesson at the side-lines of a Karnataka Premier League commentary stint.

“As a coach, you’re always going to be judged only as a coach. Within any coaching group, though, you need plenty of playing experience,” he further added.

Reacting on Team India’s coaching staff, Hesson said that he believed the BCCI has managed to put together a good team.

After his stint with New Zealand, Hesson was appointed head coach of Kings XI Punjab. He resigned from his post after one year and has now been given the role of Director Cricket Operations of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Speaking about this, Hesson said that one needs time to know the process and people around and how to work with different situations.

“The first month or two is just about getting to know the people, what works and what doesn’t. It’s one thing to get news from afar, another thing entirely to immerse yourself in the team,” he said.

Hesson also noted that there was no dearth of talent in India and that the people in charge should be able to maximise the wide pool at their disposal.

“In that sense, we’ll have a wait a while and see how things play out. Talent in India is never an issue. In all areas of the game, India has a huge talent pool. It’s really about maximising talent, that’s what our job is as coaches. That will be my role as director of operations,” Hesson said.

