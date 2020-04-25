e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Miscreants attempt to rob stumper Saha’s Siliguri home, says relative

Miscreants attempt to rob stumper Saha’s Siliguri home, says relative

Saha, 35, lives in South Kolkata with his wife and children. The experienced stumper’s parents, who live in their Ward No.31 Shaktigarh area house in Siliguri, are at present staying with their son in Kolkata.

cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Wriddhiman Saha (wk) of India
Wriddhiman Saha (wk) of India (SPORTZPICS for BCCI)
         

A relative of Wriddhiman Saha has alleged that a few miscreants tried to break into the India Test wicketkeeper’s ancestral home in Siliguri, North Bengal, on Friday in a bungled attempt to rob the place.

Saha, 35, lives in South Kolkata with his wife and children. The experienced stumper’s parents, who live in their Ward No.31 Shaktigarh area house in Siliguri, are at present staying with their son in Kolkata.

“We live next to them. In the wee hours of Friday, my son heard a noise and alerted me. It was around 2-2:30 a.m. in the night. We immediately rushed out and turned on the light. They fled hearing us. They had a car, we could not see the car clearly,” Saha’s uncle, Malay, told IANS on Saturday.

“We informed the police and they were quick to the spot. They even came yesterday (Friday afternoon) to check on us. A similar incident had happened few days back also. We did not pay heed then,” he added.

They are yet to lodge an FIR. “We will lodge the FIR on Sunday. The police commissioner said he will be at the NJP police station so we will do it then,” Malay said.

Saha’s parents had come to visit him and wife Romi before the lockdown was announced last month, and could not go back to Siliguri due to the situation.

The seasoned wicketkeeper, rated as one of the finest in the world, was back in the Indian Test team after nursing a finger injury which he picked up during the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh last November.

Saha, who has played 37 Tests for India, was not part of the first XI for the two Tests in New Zealand with Rishabh Pant getting the nod ahead of him.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘Entire city not a hotspot’: Delhi minister on easing lockdown rules
‘Entire city not a hotspot’: Delhi minister on easing lockdown rules
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
LIVE: 1071 samples tested in last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir
LIVE: 1071 samples tested in last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news