MissYouYuvi trends on Twitter exactly a year after Yuvraj Singh’s retirement

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:27 IST

Yuvraj Singh may never wear the Indian blue jersey and pull off match-winning performances or tonk the bowlers to every parts of the ground in IPL again but that has had zero effect in his popularity in the country. Exactly a year after - Yuvraj had called it quits on June 10, 2019 - Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, #MissYouYuvi started trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Player of the Tournament in India’s World Cup winning-campaign in 2011, Yuvraj hung his boots last year, bringing an end to an illustrious career lasting more than two decades.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting. Yuvraj called time on his career after registering 11,778 runs across all three formats of the game and he also managed to scalp 148 wickets.

More than 30,000 tweets had already come up with the #MissYouYuvi at the time of writing this copy.

Who can forget this man?

Who can forget this world cup?

Who can forget his 6 sixes?

Who can forget his attitude?

But most of all he taught us to

Never Give Up@YUVSTRONG12

Bro Indian Cricket team is still searching for no4 batsman like you and that is your success.#MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/hXshsc4JnR — Shivu (@shivunainava) June 10, 2020

#MissYouYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 we are always with you Yuvi if are in good phase are bad phase we are always with you Yuvi pa pic.twitter.com/sfcFnx5NPt — surendhrayuvraj (@surendhrayuvraj) June 10, 2020

Yuvi has inspired us in both the game of cricket, and the game of life. 💯

Legend For A Reason🔥@YUVSTRONG12 #MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/dwQBachDlB — nilesh tiwari (@nileshutiwari) June 10, 2020

It's been an year for his retirement #MissYouYuvi

I still get goosebumps whenever I watch the legendary 6 sixes in an over.❤️

Being a cancer survivor he had a huge dynamic comeback. https://t.co/pvuZBQYzPo pic.twitter.com/KpBGglASqM — Kota Manasa (@manasa74674694) June 10, 2020

#MissYouYuvi

Six sixes in a row was the unforgettable incident of my life.

You'll always be missed @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/yCbQJDOXTC — Ram Laadla Mayank (@laadla_ram) June 10, 2020

Legends never retire. You will always remain in our hearts. You have inspired the world in the game of cricket and in the game of life. We miss you. One year completed...

#MissYouYuvi @YUVSTRONG12

pic.twitter.com/IEX2ypyWkO — ANUJ KASANA 🇮🇳 (@anujKasana_) June 10, 2020

Yuvraj had many memorable performances for India but the best one was when the became the first to hit six sixes in an over in a T20I during the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup against England in 2007.

During his career, Yuvraj had shattered the record for the then most expensive Indian Premier League (IPL) player as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought him for a whopping INR 14 crore during the 2014 auction.

And then once again, his price went a notch higher at the 2015 auction as Delhi Daredevils brought the all-rounder for INR 16 crores.

A testimony of his accomplished all-round abilities was the 2011 World Cup where Yuvraj became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for the 362 runs and 15 wickets.

Fighter to the core, Yuvraj battled all odds to return to the cricket field after successfully treating the rare germ cell tumour. An appearance at the 2014 T20 World Cup finals looked like a perfect script until Yuvraj found the going tough.

“This was probably the most difficult time in my cricket career, the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka when I laboured to 11 off 21 balls. It was so shattering that I felt my career was all but over, everyone wrote me off too. But I never stopped believing in myself,” Yuvraj had said while announcing his retirement.

(With ANI inputs)