Mitchell Santner replaces Kane Williamson as New Zealand's ODI and T20I captain

Mitchell Santner officially replaced Kane Williamson as New Zealand's full-time ODI and T20I captain as NZC made the announcement on Wednesday. Santner, who has represented New Zealand in 243 internationals, will take-on the permanent leadership mantle of the white-ball sides, after previously leading the team in 24 T20Is and four ODIs. He led New Zealand since Williamson stepped down after the T20 World Cup earlier this year. New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner(AFP)

The all-rounder will officially begin his full-time captaincy tenure in the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka in late December and early January.

The two series begin a heavy run of white-ball cricket for the side, including an ODI Tri Series in Pakistan in February. This is followed by the ICC Champions Trophy and a home T20I and ODI series against Pakistan to conclude the New Zealand home summer.

Santner said he was humbled to be asked to lead the white-ball teams on a full-time basis.

“It's obviously a huge honour and a privilege to be asked,” said Santner. When you're a young kid the dream was always to play for New Zealand but to have the opportunity to officially lead my country in two formats is special. It’s a new challenge and I’m excited to get stuck into the important period of white-ball cricket that we have ahead of us.”

Santner, who most recently led the side in last month’s T20I and ODI series in Sri Lanka, is one of just four players to have represented New Zealand over 100 times in both ODI and T20I cricket and is widely regarded as one of the top white-ball bowlers in world cricket.

He first led the side in a T20I against West Indies at Bay Oval in November 2020 and became New Zealand’s 24th ODI captain when he led the side in the only ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2022.

He said it was an exciting time to lead both white-ball sides.

“There’s obviously a little bit of a changing of the guard with some of our experienced players at the back end of their careers.

“I think that’s exciting for the remainder of the group and the young players to now take on the challenge and drive this team forward to further success.”

NZ head coach backs Santner to lead well

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Santner was a great fit for the role.

“Mitch is a fantastic team man and leads by example in all facets of the game,” said Stead.

“He’s an incredibly calm and collected personality and he has a huge amount of respect in the changing room, which will serve him well.

“He’s had plenty of experience leading the T20 side and did a good job when he captained the ODI team last month, so he already has a good understanding of what it means to lead the team.

“I’m sure Mitch will also bring his own ideas and style of leadership to the role.”

Stead said the decision to hand Santner the mantle for both ODI and T20I teams was one based on the needs of the wider team.

“In Tom Latham we have an accomplished and experienced captain who has led the side admirably across all three formats.

“Tom’s doing a great job as full-time Test captain since taking over in October and we’re keen to allow him to focus on that job which requires a considerable amount of time and energy.”