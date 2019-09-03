e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019

Mithali Raj T20I retirement: Cheteshwar Pujara hails former captain as ‘inspiration for girls’

Mithali Raj thanked the BCCI for their continuous support and wished good luck to India’s T20 team for their upcoming series.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:57 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
Mithali Raj announced T20I retirement.
Mithali Raj announced T20I retirement.(Getty images)
         

After Mithali Raj’s decision to retire from T20Is on Tuesday, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara has hailed the iconic woman cricketer as an “inspiration for tons of girls”. “Congratulations on a great T20 international career @M_Raj03! You are an inspiration for tons of girls out there #MithaliRaj,” Pujara tweeted. The 36-year-old Mithali had led India in 32 T20Is. She is also the first Indian to reach the landmark of 2000 T20I runs.

Raj said that it is her dream to win a World Cup for the country. “After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup. It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) official website quoted Raj as saying.

 

 

 

 

Raj thanked the BCCI for their continuous support and wished good luck to India’s T20 team for their upcoming series.

“I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women,” she said.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 20:56 IST

tags
more from cricket
trending topics
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Chandrayaan 2Galaxy M30sPriyanka ChopraOnePlus 7Mithali RajShweta BachchanDeepika PadukoneMotor Vehicles Act
top news
    latest news
      don't miss