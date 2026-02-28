Mithun Manhas, the behind-the-scenes hero of J&K's historic Ranji win: How the BCCI president turned things around

Jammu & Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy triumph has brought overdue attention to a figure who worked largely away from the spotlight while the team was being rebuilt: Mithun Manhas. The discussion around his role is not simply about post-title visibility or ceremonial association. It is about whether he helped shape the cricketing conditions that made this rise possible. On the available evidence, the answer is yes — and in a substantial way. Mithun Manhas, a key figure behind the rise of J&K. (Instagram)

Why Manhas’s contribution is being discussed so strongly The strongest case for Manhas’s role lies in the kind of changes linked to him: structural, specific and directly connected to first-class cricket performance. This was not a symbolic position. During the JKCA rebuilding phase, when he worked within the BCCI-backed administrative setup overseeing cricket operations in the association, he had the authority to influence decisions on development, preparation, and team direction.

That timeline matters, but only as context. The main point is the cricketing impact. The changes associated with that phase were not cosmetic. They addressed the recurring gap between raw talent and sustained domestic success.

The cricketing interventions that changed the base One of the most important shifts was a stronger focus on talent identification and pathway building. J&K’s rise has been linked to wider district-level scouting and a more systematic approach to bringing players into the competitive structure. For a region that had no shortage of talent but often lacked system continuity, this was a foundational correction.

The most telling intervention, however, was the emphasis on surfaces and preparation. The repeated references to red-soil and black-soil strips are central to understanding the team’s rise. This was a practical first-class cricket decision: prepare players for a range of conditions they would face across India rather than leaving them over-dependent on familiar home surfaces.

That kind of preparation influences everything — batting adaptability, bowling combinations, and tactical judgment. It is exactly the sort of behind-the-scenes work that does not dominate headlines in the moment but becomes visible in results over time.

The personnel strategy that added edge to the project There was also a clear effort to combine local talent with experienced professionals from outside. The inclusion of senior domestic experience in leadership and coaching roles helped sharpen standards, improve role clarity and bring a tougher competitive culture into the setup.

This was not about replacing local identity; it was about strengthening it with experience. The side that eventually made history still depended on local players delivering when it mattered. But the framework around them looked more organised, more disciplined and more prepared for high-pressure first-class cricket.

A major role, without reducing it to a one-man story J&K’s title was ultimately won on the field through Paras Dogra’s leadership, Ajay Sharma’s coaching influence, the continuity of the support staff, and the performances of the local core. No administrative intervention can substitute for that.

But if the question is whether Mithun Manhas played a major role in J&K’s rise, the answer is clear. The evidence points to a significant contribution in building the structure, preparation and professional direction that made this breakthrough sustainable rather than accidental.