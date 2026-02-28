Inside Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph: The numbers behind their standout performers

Jammu and Kashmir’s first Ranji Trophy title is a historic team achievement, but the season was also defined by a cluster of elite individual campaigns. The numbers show a side that did not rely on a single superstar or a single phase of momentum. Instead, J&K were powered by a dominant strike bowler, a high-output batting core, and a group of lower-order and multi-skill contributors who repeatedly strengthened their match positions. Jammu and Kashmir players celebrate with the trophy after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. (PTI)

That is what makes this title run especially compelling from a data perspective. The standout performers were spread across roles, and their returns complemented each other. J&K had wicket-taking excellence, batting consistency, scoring depth, and utility contributions, giving them balance over a long red-ball season.

Auqib Nabi was the season’s defining force If one player stands above the rest in pure impact, it is Auqib Nabi. His season return of 60 wickets in 10 matches is the headline figure, but the quality of those wickets is what truly marks him out. He finished with a bowling average of 12.56, an economy rate of 2.65, and a strike rate of 28.4 - a combination that reflects both control and penetration.

Those are title-winning numbers in any first-class season. A bowler can lead the charts through volume or through efficiency. Auqib delivered both. He was not simply accumulating wickets in favourable spells; he was sustaining pressure, keeping scoring in check, and striking often enough to alter match states.

His haul profile reinforces that point. Seven five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls indicate repeated match-defining interventions rather than one or two standout games. His best figure of 7/24 underlines how destructive he could be at his peak. Across a campaign that ended in a championship, Auqib provided the one thing every title-winning side needs: a bowler who can force the game forward.

He also added value with the bat. Auqib scored 245 runs at a strike rate of 74.01, with two fifties and a highest score of 55. For a frontline quick, that is significant. Lower-order runs in red-ball cricket often decide whether a first innings becomes competitive, commanding, or match-winning. Auqib’s batting made him more than a strike bowler; it made him a multiplier.

Abdul Samad was the batting engine J&K’s leading batting campaign came from Abdul Samad, whose numbers reflect both consistency and scoring intent. He scored 748 runs in 10 matches, averaging 57.73, with a strike rate of 69.00. He finished with 1 hundred and 5 fifties.

That combination is important. The average shows reliability, and the strike rate points to tempo control. Samad was not just surviving long enough to accumulate; he was moving innings forward. On a title-winning side, the profile is invaluable because it allows a team to recover from early pressure while still maintaining scoring momentum.

His returns also provided continuity across the season. Teams can survive occasional batting failures if one player consistently produces runs, but championships usually require more than rescue acts. Samad’s campaign served as a stable scoring base around which the rest of the batting could function.

Paras Dogra provided stability along with volume The other major batting pillar was captain Paras Dogra, whose season reflected the value of experience in long-form cricket. Dogra scored 637 runs from 16 innings at an average of 42.46, with 2 hundreds and 4 fifties, and a highest score of 144.

These numbers matter not only for the total, but also for the structure they gave the batting unit. Dogra’s output complements Samad’s in a very useful way. Where Samad’s numbers point to an attacking engine, Dogra’s returns suggest a stabilising, innings-building presence capable of producing repeated major contributions.

In a red-ball title run, senior batters often shape the season in less obvious ways: absorbing difficult periods, reducing collapse risk, and ensuring the middle order does not become overexposed. Dogra’s tally and conversion rate indicate precisely that kind of influence.