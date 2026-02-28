Inside Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph: The numbers behind their standout performers
Jammu and Kashmir's first Ranji Trophy title showcases a balanced team effort with contributions from multiple players.
Jammu and Kashmir’s first Ranji Trophy title is a historic team achievement, but the season was also defined by a cluster of elite individual campaigns. The numbers show a side that did not rely on a single superstar or a single phase of momentum. Instead, J&K were powered by a dominant strike bowler, a high-output batting core, and a group of lower-order and multi-skill contributors who repeatedly strengthened their match positions.
That is what makes this title run especially compelling from a data perspective. The standout performers were spread across roles, and their returns complemented each other. J&K had wicket-taking excellence, batting consistency, scoring depth, and utility contributions, giving them balance over a long red-ball season.
Auqib Nabi was the season’s defining force
If one player stands above the rest in pure impact, it is Auqib Nabi. His season return of 60 wickets in 10 matches is the headline figure, but the quality of those wickets is what truly marks him out. He finished with a bowling average of 12.56, an economy rate of 2.65, and a strike rate of 28.4 - a combination that reflects both control and penetration.
Those are title-winning numbers in any first-class season. A bowler can lead the charts through volume or through efficiency. Auqib delivered both. He was not simply accumulating wickets in favourable spells; he was sustaining pressure, keeping scoring in check, and striking often enough to alter match states.
His haul profile reinforces that point. Seven five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls indicate repeated match-defining interventions rather than one or two standout games. His best figure of 7/24 underlines how destructive he could be at his peak. Across a campaign that ended in a championship, Auqib provided the one thing every title-winning side needs: a bowler who can force the game forward.
He also added value with the bat. Auqib scored 245 runs at a strike rate of 74.01, with two fifties and a highest score of 55. For a frontline quick, that is significant. Lower-order runs in red-ball cricket often decide whether a first innings becomes competitive, commanding, or match-winning. Auqib’s batting made him more than a strike bowler; it made him a multiplier.
Abdul Samad was the batting engine
J&K’s leading batting campaign came from Abdul Samad, whose numbers reflect both consistency and scoring intent. He scored 748 runs in 10 matches, averaging 57.73, with a strike rate of 69.00. He finished with 1 hundred and 5 fifties.
That combination is important. The average shows reliability, and the strike rate points to tempo control. Samad was not just surviving long enough to accumulate; he was moving innings forward. On a title-winning side, the profile is invaluable because it allows a team to recover from early pressure while still maintaining scoring momentum.
His returns also provided continuity across the season. Teams can survive occasional batting failures if one player consistently produces runs, but championships usually require more than rescue acts. Samad’s campaign served as a stable scoring base around which the rest of the batting could function.
Paras Dogra provided stability along with volume
The other major batting pillar was captain Paras Dogra, whose season reflected the value of experience in long-form cricket. Dogra scored 637 runs from 16 innings at an average of 42.46, with 2 hundreds and 4 fifties, and a highest score of 144.
These numbers matter not only for the total, but also for the structure they gave the batting unit. Dogra’s output complements Samad’s in a very useful way. Where Samad’s numbers point to an attacking engine, Dogra’s returns suggest a stabilising, innings-building presence capable of producing repeated major contributions.
In a red-ball title run, senior batters often shape the season in less obvious ways: absorbing difficult periods, reducing collapse risk, and ensuring the middle order does not become overexposed. Dogra’s tally and conversion rate indicate precisely that kind of influence.
Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Pundir delivered high-end batting value in shorter spans
One of the most striking features of J&K’s batting sheet is the output produced by players who did not even play the full campaign. Qamran Iqbal scored 471 runs in 6 matches at an average of 58.87, with 2 hundreds and 2 fifties, including a highest score of 160*.
That is elite production in a limited sample. His strike rate (60.69) and balls faced (776) show a batter capable of occupying the crease for long periods while scoring at a healthy tempo. Two centuries in six matches also highlight a strong conversion pattern - a trait that often separates good seasons from standout ones.
Similarly, Shubham Pundir made a major impact in just 4 matches, scoring 330 runs at an average of 47.14, with 2 hundreds and a highest score of 165. A two-century return in such a short span is a serious contribution, particularly in a title-winning campaign where specific matches and phases can define the season.
Together, Qamran and Pundir represent an important part of the J&K story: this was not a batting order dependent only on its most experienced names. It had players capable of producing large, match-shaping innings whenever called upon.
Depth made J&K’s batting unit difficult to contain
A title-winning batting side is usually identified by depth, and J&K’s numbers confirm that clearly. Beyond the headline names, there were multiple contributors with meaningful returns:
- K Wadhwan - 474 runs, average 36.46, 1 hundred, 2 fifties
- Abid Mushtaq - 445 runs, average 37.08, strike rate 72.00, 1 hundred
- SP Khajuria - 369 runs, highest score 190
- Sahil Lotra - 281 runs in 5 matches, average 40.14, including a hundred
- Yudhvir Singh - 250 runs at a strike rate of 103.30
This is where J&K’s season becomes especially impressive. Their standout performers were not confined to the top order. They had batting output spread through the line-up, including players who also carried bowling responsibilities. That made it harder for opponents to shut innings down even after early wickets.
The lower-order scoring, in particular, would have had a cumulative effect across the season, extending innings, increasing first-innings leads, and creating scoreboard pressure.
Sunil Kumar and the support attack gave Auqib real backing
While Auqib Nabi was the clear leader of the attack, J&K’s bowling success was not a one-man operation. Sunil Kumar produced an outstanding season, taking 31 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 15.77, with an economy of 2.60, strike rate 36.20 and 2 five-wicket hauls.
That is the profile of a high-quality support bowler who consistently maintained pressure and converted opportunities. Just as importantly, his economy rate sits almost level with Auqib’s, which suggests J&K were able to sustain control from both ends rather than merely survive around their strike bowler.
Behind them, J&K had useful wicket-taking support:
- Yudhvir Singh - 21 wickets, average 26.19
- Abid Mushtaq - 20 wickets, including as best of 7/68
- VY Sharma - 13 wickets, best 6/68
- Sahil Lotra - 8 wickets
Championship attacks are usually defined by one spearhead and at least one dependable secondary option, with enough support to prevent overdependence. J&K had exactly that structure.
The standout all-round contributors gave J&K a championship balance
If the title-winning spine was Auqib + Samad + Dogra, the team’s competitive edge across the season came from its all-round contributors. Several players delivered value in more than one discipline:
- Auqib Nabi - 60 wickets + 245 runs
- Abid Mushtaq - 445 runs + 20 wickets
- Yudhvir Singh - 250 runs + 21 wickets
- Sahil Lotra - 281 runs + 8 wickets
This is a major reason J&K's campaign looked so resilient. In red-ball cricket, teams often get stretched when one department underperforms. All-round contributors reduce that risk. They allow a side to absorb lean batting days, carry longer tails, and still retain wicket-taking options.
Abid Mushtaq’s season is particularly notable in this regard. A return of 445 runs and 20 wickets is substantial in either role, and highly valuable in combination. Yudhvhir Singh’s strike rate with the bat adds another layer: not just runs, but quick runs capable of shifting momentum.
Conclusion
J&K’s first Ranji Trophy title was built on a genuinely high-functioning core, not isolated brilliance. Auqib Nabi stands out as the season’s defining performer because he combined overwhelming wicket volume with elite efficiency and lower-order runs. Abdul Samad and Paras Dogra provided the batting unit with volume, consistency, and structure. Qamran Iqbal and Shubam Pundir delivered high-end returns in shorter runs, while Sunil Kumar ensured the bowling attack had strength beyond its lead quick.
The broader lesson from J&K’s numbers is simple: standout performers do not always operate in isolation. In title-winning sides, the most important players often become more valuable because their strengths complement one another. J&K had exactly that kind of season.
