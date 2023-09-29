Mo Bobat replaces Mike Hesson as RCB's director of cricket

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket in preparation for the 2024 Indian Premier League. Bobat held a significant role as Performance Director in English cricket and joins RCB from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), where he spent 12 years, including serving as Performance Director since 2019. Bobat also played a key role in shaping England's successful approach, which resulted in victories at the T20 and ODI World Cups. Mo Bobat poses in RCB jersey(RCB)

Bobat and RCB head coach Andy Flower have previously collaborated with the England team as well. According to a release from RCB, Bobat will With RCB, “oversee all talent recruitment and performance plans, and will aim to establish the cultural and high performance foundations for sustained success.”

Prathmesh Mishra, the chairman of RCB, expressed excitement about the appointment. “We are delighted to welcome Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket for RCB in the IPL. RCB has always focussed on a performance-oriented approach and creating a culture that reflects its ‘playbold’ philosophy. Bobat has already proved what he can do in a similar role with England, and I believe, with the expertise and years of experience, he will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence,” said Mishra.

RCB are one of the only three IPL franchises in the current roster yet to win a title; in the last edition, the side narrowly failed to qualify for the playoff stage. The franchise came closest to lifting the title in 2016, when it faced a defeat in the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Faf du Plessis currently leads the RCB, with Virat Kohli being one of the side's leading batters ever since the opening season of the tournament in 2008.

Excited to work at RCB

In a statement, Bobat stated that he will be looking forward to work again with Andy Flower.

“I’m both excited and proud to be joining RCB as Director of Cricket. RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour. It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years,” Bobat said.

“I’m really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves. When the time comes, I’ll leave the ECB with the heaviest of hearts. I’ll be forever grateful for all of the opportunities and support that I received over the years and will carry with me many special memories, shared achievements and friendships. Andy and I are relishing the challenges ahead, and we’re looking forward to helping Faf and the players to fulfil their potential."

