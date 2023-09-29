High Profile English Performance Director who shaped England Cricket team joins RCB as Director of Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed England men's Performance Director Mo Bobat as their new director of cricket following the departure of Mike Hesson earlier this year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) side announced on Friday. Mo Bobat had worked closely with current Bangalore coach Andy Flower during the latter's tenure with England.

Bobat, who has been part of the England and Wales Cricket Board since 2011 and has overseen Twenty20 and 50-over World Cup triumphs, will leave his role with them in February 2024.

He had worked closely with current Bangalore coach Andy Flower during the latter's tenure with England.

"RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour," Bobat said in a statement the club posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'm really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves."

In August, Flower was appointed head coach of RCB replacing Sanjay Bangar after the team finished sixth in this year's IPL.