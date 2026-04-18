Moeen Ali breaks silence on quitting IPL over uncertainty, explains PSL switch: ‘Barely got to bat last season’

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali explained why he chose the Pakistan Super League over the Indian Premier League this year. With the two tournaments clashing in recent seasons, several overseas players who are uncertain of securing an IPL contract have begun exploring opportunities in the PSL, where chances of regular game time are higher. Moeen Ali didn't put his name in IPL auction this year. (AFP)

Moeen might have also found himself in a similar position after seeing his demand dip in the IPL over the past couple of years. Rather than waiting on the auction, he opted for a more secure route, signing with Karachi Kings for the 2026 season.

The decision also reflects a broader trend among international players looking to maximise both playing time and stability, especially in the later stages of their careers, instead of risking limited opportunities in a highly competitive IPL setup.

Meanwhile, the English all-rounder opened up on the thinking behind his move, pointing to both personal priorities and career considerations as key factors in his decision.

“There's a few reasons. I'm 38 now, and I still want to play, do well, and extend my career as much as possible. Karachi was a big factor in my decision to come here. It’s a shorter competition, which works better for my family and me," Moeen said on ARY Podcast.

Also Read - 'MS Dhoni's return will be a boost but maybe it's okay if he's not back': Ex-CSK star flags 'elephant in the room'

Moeen played for KKR last season, scoring 5 runs in 6 matches and taking 6 wickets, as he ultimately lost his place in the XI.

“I just want to keep going” Expanding further, he pointed to his limited opportunities in the IPL last season, stressing his desire for more time in the middle as he looks to make the most of the latter stage of his career.

"Last year in the IPL, I played only half the games and barely got to bat, just twice. At this stage, I want to be out there; I want to bat. I feel like I’m playing good cricket towards the back end of my career, and I just want to keep going," he added.

Concluding his thoughts, Moeen emphasised his focus on enjoying the game and embracing new experiences, even as he acknowledged the uncertainty that comes with selection at this stage of his career.

"You’re never guaranteed a place anywhere, even here, but I just want to enjoy my cricket as much as I can. I’ve always wanted to experience the PSL, but unfortunately, it slightly clashes with the IPL," he said.