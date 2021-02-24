IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer
File image of Mohammad Hafeez.(Getty Images)
File image of Mohammad Hafeez.(Getty Images)
cricket

Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer

The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:10 PM IST

Twenty20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday.

“While I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

“Hafeez has been one of our star performers of the season and we hope he will carry the form and momentum to Africa.”

Hafeez was the world’s top scorer in Twenty20 internationals last year, but he didn’t feature in the recent Twenty20 series against South Africa after failing to join the team in its bio-secure bubble in time.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and lefthanded batsman Fawad Alam got promotions in the updated list of central contracts after their impressive performances last year.

Rizwan joined all-format captain Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and Shaheen Afridi in category A while Fawad, who had earlier only a domestic cricket contract, was elevated in category C.

Since the contracts were announced in May last year, Rizwan is the leading scorer for Pakistan in test matches with 529 runs in seven matches and 325 runs in Twenty20 internationals.

Alam, who was recalled to test matches last year after a 10-year absence, scored centuries in test matches against New Zealand and during the home series against South Africa.

The decision to promote players was taken by the PCB after Khan met with the chairman of selectors Mohammad Wasim and reviewed players’ performance during the 2020-21 season.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohammad hafeez
Close
Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal during day one of the 3rd Test Match against England in Ahmedabad(BCCI/Twitter)
Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal during day one of the 3rd Test Match against England in Ahmedabad(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Axar sizzles with six on home turf as India take early command

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:28 PM IST
India vs England: Patel and Ashwin set up the batsmen over after over with turn and variations. India ended the day on 99/3, trailing by 13 runs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mohammad Hafeez.(Getty Images)
File image of Mohammad Hafeez.(Getty Images)
cricket

Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes' attempted catch of Shubman Gill on Day 1 of third Test against India in Ahmedabad(Twitter/Screengrab)
Ben Stokes' attempted catch of Shubman Gill on Day 1 of third Test against India in Ahmedabad(Twitter/Screengrab)
cricket

Ben Stokes dropped catch brings soft signal rule in focus

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • The TV umpire overruled the “Out” soft signal (on-field umpires’ own call before technology adjudicates) and the incident renewed the debate whether soft signal can be an informed decision with very limited reaction time for the umpires on ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.(ANI)
India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.(ANI)
cricket

3rd Test, Day 1: Axar, Ashwin put India on top as England bowled out for 112

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel snared six wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three as England collapsed to 112.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel snaps six wickets to help India bundle England for 112 on day 1 of the third India vs England Test in Ahmedabad.(BCCI)
Left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel snaps six wickets to help India bundle England for 112 on day 1 of the third India vs England Test in Ahmedabad.(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 1: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:17 PM IST
India were 99 for three in reply to England's 112 all out on the opening day of the day-night third Test here on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes caught applying saliva during India vs England 3rd Test
Ben Stokes caught applying saliva during India vs England 3rd Test
cricket

Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball, umpires have a word

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:50 PM IST
In what appeared to be an honest mistake, Stokes took the ball from Stuart Broad at the end of the 12th over in India's first innings and applied saliva to shine the ball, that too in front of on-field umpire Nitin Menon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes was trolled on Twitter for claiming Shubman Gil's catch
Ben Stokes was trolled on Twitter for claiming Shubman Gil's catch
cricket

Twitter comes down heavily on Ben Stokes for claiming Shubman Gill's catch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Shubman Gill was adjudged not out which left bemused Ben Stokes, who started shaking his head with a smirk on his face. Stokes’ reaction despite the correct decision did not go down well the fans as they took to Twitter to vent out their anger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad and Joe Root have an argument with the umpire(Twitter)
Stuart Broad and Joe Root have an argument with the umpire(Twitter)
cricket

Root, Anderson, Broad indulge in heated chat with umpire after Gill survives

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:17 PM IST
England captain Joe Root, Stuart Broad the bowler and James Anderson were however not amused with the third umpire’s decision. The three senior cricketers were seen having an animated chat with umpire Chaudhary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kedar Devdhar: File Photo(BCCI)
Kedar Devdhar: File Photo(BCCI)
cricket

Baroda continue winning streak, beat Hyderabad by 110 runs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:04 PM IST
This is Baroda's third win on the trot after they had defeated Goa and Tripura.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
cricket

Padikkal's career-best 152 hands Karnataka big win; Kerala consolidate lead

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:51 PM IST
The 20-year-old opener smashed five sixes and 14 fours en route to his third List A century in his 16th game to propel Karnataka to 329 for five after being invited to bat at the KSCA Ground 3 in Alur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel celebrates with R Ashwin other Indian cricketers(BCCI)
Axar Patel celebrates with R Ashwin other Indian cricketers(BCCI)
cricket

Axar, Ashwin make pink-ball tall, India bundle out England for 112

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Axar Patel registered his career-best figures of 6 for 38 as India spinners called the shots in the first-ever day-night pink-ball Test between India and England in the world’s largest cricket stadium that has a capacity of 1 lakh 32 thousand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Afridi(Twitter)
Shahid Afridi(Twitter)
cricket

Afridi tweets to ICC expressing displeasure at umpires not holding bowlers' cap

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Shahid Afridi who is playing for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, was not happy on Tuesday night when, during their match against Peshawar Zalmi, the umpires refused to take his cap when he came on to bowl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Joe Root
Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Joe Root
cricket

Kohli's animated celebration after Root's wicket gets Twitter talking

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:15 PM IST
While it was a well thought out delivery from R Ashwin that got the in-form Joe Root out, it was Virat Kohli’s celebration afterwards that caught the eyes of the Twitter users. Here's how Twitter reacted to Kohli's celebration of Root's wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli expressed his concerns for the fielding team at the toss of the third Test against England.
Virat Kohli expressed his concerns for the fielding team at the toss of the third Test against England.
cricket

'Worried about lights': Kohli expresses concern for the fielding team at Motera

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:55 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli said that lights at the refurbished stadium in Ahmedabad could potentially impact visibility and added the players will need to adapt quickly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary(Twitter)
Photo of Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary(Twitter)
cricket

Former Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary joins TMC ahead of Assembly elections

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:00 PM IST
After joining the party, Tiwary said Mamata Banerjee is trying to unite people together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac