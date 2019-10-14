e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Mohammad Hafeez slams PCB after video of Pakistan cricketer turning van driver goes viral

Joining the chorus of criticism was Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, who shared the video on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan cricketer Fazal Subhan driving a van.
Pakistan cricketer Fazal Subhan driving a van.(Twittter)
         

A video of former Pakistan domestic cricketer Fazal Subhan driving a pick up van went viral on social media last week. The video of the 31-year-old speaking about his struggles was posted on Twitter by a Pakistani journalist promoted criticism from cricket fans, who questioned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the new model which has sought an overhaul of developmental cricket in the country.

Joining the chorus of criticism was Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, who shared the video on Twitter. In the tweet, he wrote: “So sad Really, Like him & (sic) Many others are suffering, New system will look after 200 players but 1000s of cricketers & management staff are unemployed because of this new model.”

 

“I don’t know who will take the responsibility of this unemployment of cricket fraternity, for all the victims,” he added.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly set to repeat unique double in Indian cricket after 65 years

In the video, Subhan said: “Yes, I drive this [pickup] for bhara (fare). This is seasonal work. Some days there is a lot of work, and sometimes there is nothing for 10 days,” Fazal told the reporter while sitting behind the wheels of his rented pickup van.”

He added: “I worked so hard to play for Pakistan. During departmental cricket, we were drawing a salary of Rs 100,000 but since the departments have shut down we are down to Rs 30,000-35,000, which is not enough to survive.”

Also read: ‘BCCI’s image has got hampered, opportunity to do something’: Ganguly

He further said: “I am grateful that at least I have this job right now because of the way things are, who knows if I would even have this tomorrow. We have no choice; we have to do something for our children.”

Subhan, in his domestic career, played 40 first-class matches, in which he scored 2,301 runs at an average of 32.87. He also played 29 List A matches, in which he scored 659 runs.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 13:59 IST

tags
top news
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Not new for him,’ Congress pans Khattar for remarks on Sonia Gandhi
‘Not new for him,’ Congress pans Khattar for remarks on Sonia Gandhi
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
13 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
13 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket